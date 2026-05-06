

India’s strategic missile program has reached a decisive moment, with the BJP declaring that the Agni-6 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is “ready to make history” just days after DRDO confirmed its readiness pending government approval, reported TOI.





The announcement coincides with India issuing a NOTAM over the Bay of Bengal, signalling preparations for a long-range missile test.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman, Dr Samir V Kamath, recently stated that the agency was technologically prepared to conduct the test of India’s first ICBM with a range exceeding 10,000 kilometres.





He emphasised that the missile was complete and awaiting the Centre’s authorisation. This statement has now been reinforced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which hinted strongly that the test may be imminent.





On Wednesday, the BJP used its official account on X to declare that “Agni-6 is ready to make history,” describing the missile as a transformative step in India’s march towards becoming a global superpower.





The post highlighted the missile’s strike range of over 10,000 kilometres and its incorporation of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. MIRV capability allows a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to distinct targets, significantly enhancing strike flexibility and complicating adversary missile defence systems.





The BJP’s video message underscored that only five countries currently possess operational ICBM capability—America, Russia, China, France, and Britain. India’s entry into this elite club would mark a major strategic milestone, extending its deterrence posture beyond regional confines to a truly global reach.





The party emphasised that Agni-6 is India’s next-generation missile, designed not only for long-distance strike power but also for global projection, placing India on par with established nuclear powers.





The post further explained the significance of MIRV technology, noting that until now, only the United States, Russia, and China had mastered this capability. India’s adoption of MIRV would therefore represent a leap in strategic sophistication, enabling one missile to strike multiple targets simultaneously and thereby multiplying its deterrent effect.





The BJP framed this as a “new era” in which guided missile power becomes a measure of global influence.





Coinciding with these political signals, India has issued a Notice to Airmen designating a large area of the Bay of Bengal as a danger zone for a long-range missile test. Such notifications are standard practice ahead of missile launches, and the timing has fuelled speculation that the Agni-6 test could be imminent.





This development follows India’s recent successful second flight-test of the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), which demonstrated a strike capability of 1,500 kilometres at speeds of Mach 10.





Hypersonic weapons remain virtually impossible to intercept at present, with no country having developed a reliable defence against missiles travelling at such extreme velocities.





India’s progress in both hypersonic and intercontinental missile domains underscores its ambition to build a future-ready arsenal capable of deterring threats across multiple spectrums.





The convergence of DRDO’s readiness, BJP’s public declaration, and the issuance of a NOTAM suggests that India is on the cusp of a historic milestone in its strategic weapons program.





The Agni-6, once tested and inducted, would redefine India’s deterrence posture, elevate its global standing, and mark its entry into the rarefied league of nations with credible ICBM capability.





TOI







