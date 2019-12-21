



Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier – INS Vikramaditya is being repaired by Sevmash Shipyard which is part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation. This was stated by Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko.





The aircraft carrier Vikramaditya is a heavy upgrade of the Russian heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Gorshkov.





“At the request of Indian Navy, the Shipyard delivered the spare parts for INS Vikramaditya and is taking part in building the coastal infrastructure for repairing the aircraft carrier’s equipment,” Budnichenko said.





INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier with a displacement of 45,000 tons and entered into service in 2013. The carrier was purchased by India on 20 January 2004 after years of negotiations at a final price of $2.35 billion.





INS Vikramaditya was commissioned on 16 November 2013 at a ceremony held at Severodvinsk, Russia and its air wing includes up to 20 MiG-29K/MiG-29KUB multi-role fighter jets and up to 10 helicopters.







