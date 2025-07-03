



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 major capital acquisition proposals valued at approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore. This significant decision, announced on July 3, 2025, underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence capabilities while promoting indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance.





All ten proposals were cleared under the 'Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)' (Buy Indian-IDDM) category, ensuring that procurement will be sourced from Indian vendors. This move is intended to further stimulate the domestic defence industry, encourage innovation, and create high-value employment opportunities within the country.





This major procurement includes:

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM)

Developed by DRDO, the QRSAM system is valued at around ₹30,000 crore for the Indian Army and is designed to provide rapid, mobile air defence against enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles within a 30 km range.

The system is highly mobile, capable of "shoot-on-the-move," and can engage multiple targets simultaneously, significantly strengthening India's layered air defence, especially along sensitive borders.

The QRSAM is over 90% indigenous, aligning with the government’s push for self-reliance in defence production.

Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs)

For the Indian Navy, the DAC has sanctioned the procurement of Moored Mines to enhance underwater defence and protect both naval and merchant vessels. Additionally, Super Rapid Gun Mounts will boost naval firepower, while Submersible Autonomous Vessels will introduce advanced unmanned capabilities for reconnaissance and undersea missions.

These maritime acquisitions aim to strengthen India’s ability to secure its maritime borders and mitigate underwater threats, thereby improving the safety of naval and commercial shipping.

The Navy will acquire 12 advanced MCMVs, with the project valued at approximately ₹44,000 crore.

These vessels are critical for detecting and neutralising underwater mines, addressing a long-standing capability gap since the retirement of previous minesweepers.

The MCMVs will feature advanced sonar, unmanned underwater vehicles, and non-magnetic hulls for stealth operations, enhancing maritime security against threats from adversary submarines and mines.

Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems

New EW systems have been cleared to improve the Armed Forces’ ability to detect, disrupt, and protect against hostile communications and radar, providing a technological edge in modern warfare.

Other Major Approvals

Armoured Recovery Vehicles for the Army, essential for towing and repairing damaged tanks and heavy vehicles in the field.

Naval Moored Mines and the DRDO-developed Processor Based Moored Mine (PBMM), capable of detecting and destroying threats via acoustic/pressure sensors.

Super Rapid Gun Mounts (naval artillery for targeting aerial and surface threats).

Submersible Autonomous Vessels for undersea surveillance, mine detection, and anti-submarine operations.

Integrated Common Inventory Management System (ICIMS): A tri-services logistics platform to streamline supply chains and reduce redundancy across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The Ministry of Defence emphasised that these decisions align with the government’s focus on indigenisation and self-reliance in the defence sector, in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. By mandating that all proposals fall under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the government seeks to ensure active participation of Indian industry and foster the development of a robust domestic defence ecosystem.





