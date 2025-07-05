



The first HAL TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet is set to roll out from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's newly operational Nashik production facility by the end of July 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil confirmed that the aircraft is already in final assembly and undergoing testing, with the rollout expected within the month.





The Nashik facility represents HAL's third production line for the TEJAS program, complementing two existing lines in Bangalore. This new facility is expected to produce three to four aircraft in its inaugural year, eventually supporting an annual output of eight units. The expansion is crucial for meeting HAL's ambitious target of manufacturing 30 TEJAS aircraft annually by 2026-27.





To achieve this production scale, HAL has strategically leveraged private sector partnerships. The company has outsourced critical components to Indian firms including VEM Technologies for centre fuselage production, Alpha for rear fuselage manufacturing, and Larsen & Toubro for wing fabrication. This private-sector supply chain is expected to contribute an additional six aircraft per year to the overall production capacity.





The TEJAS MK-1A program faced significant delays due to engine supply issues from General Electric. In 2021, India signed a $716 million contract for 99 GE F404-IN20 engines, but deliveries were delayed to March 2025 due to supply chain disruptions, including the collapse of a South Korean components supplier. The delay was further compounded by the fact that GE had shut down its F404 production line in 2016 after completing an earlier order of 65 engines, and restarting production after five years of dormancy proved challenging.





The first F404-IN20 engine was finally delivered on March 25, 2025, marking the end of a nearly two-year delay. GE Aerospace has committed to supplying 12 engines by the end of 2025, with plans to ramp up production to 24 engines annually by 2027. This engine supply is critical for HAL's goal of delivering 12 TEJAS MK-1A units in the current fiscal year.





HAL has scheduled the integration and test firing of the DRDO-developed Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile for early August 2025. The Astra missile, which has already been successfully integrated with the Su-30MKI fleet, represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous weapons capabilities. The missile has a range of over 100 kilometres and uses advanced guidance systems with active radar homing capabilities.





The successful test firing of the Astra missile from a TEJAS Mk1 prototype in March 2025 demonstrated the weapon's compatibility with the platform. The missile scored a direct hit on an aerial target, with all subsystems performing accurately and meeting mission parameters. This integration is crucial for the TEJAS MK-1A's multi-role capabilities, as the aircraft will carry a diverse weapon suite including the Astra BVRAAM along with close-combat missiles such as the R-73, Python-5, and ASRAAM.





The TEJAS MK-1A program has faced significant controversy regarding radar system selection. HAL has decided to equip all 83 aircraft with Israeli ELTA Systems' EL/M-2052 AESA radar instead of the indigenous Uttam AESA radar developed by DRDO. This decision reverses HAL's earlier commitment to integrate the Uttam radar starting from the 41st aircraft onward.





HAL cited certification delays by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) as the primary reason for choosing the foreign system. However, DRDO officials contest this explanation, stating that the Uttam AESA radar was cleared for production in 2023. DRDO has completed over 230 hours of airborne testing with the Uttam radar, which features 912 transmit/receive modules and can track more than 50 targets simultaneously at ranges exceeding 100 kilometres.





The controversy highlights the tension between India's indigenisation goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the practical pressures of meeting delivery timelines. While the EL/M-2052 is a proven system with combat experience, relying on foreign technology creates dependencies on external supply chains and source code access.





Despite the initial delays, HAL is now positioned to accelerate TEJAS MK-1A production. The company has confirmed its readiness to manufacture 24 aircraft annually starting in 2027, contingent on the Indian Air Force clearing additional orders for 97 units beyond the current 83-aircraft contract. This would bring the total TEJAS MK-1A order to 180 aircraft, significantly boosting India's indigenous fighter fleet.





The production ramp-up is critical for the Indian Air Force, which currently operates only 31 combat squadrons against an officially sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. The TEJAS MK-1A is designed to replace ageing MiG-21 aircraft and enhance the IAF's operational capabilities with its advanced avionics, improved radar systems, and expanded weapon suite.





HAL Chairman DK Sunil has acknowledged that the TEJAS program faces challenges related to aircraft staff qualitative requirements (ASQRs) and legacy design dependencies. He attributed some delays to dependencies on partner agencies such as the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and DRDO, emphasizing that "parallel efforts are underway to close these issues across multiple aircraft".





The complexity of integrating multiple systems from different agencies has required careful coordination and standardization. HAL has implemented structured approaches to address these challenges while maintaining quality standards and certification requirements.





The TEJAS MK-1A rollout from Nashik represents more than just a production milestone; it symbolizes India's growing capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing. The program demonstrates successful collaboration between public sector enterprises, private industry partners, and international suppliers while advancing indigenous technology development.





The success of the Nashik facility could serve as a model for future defence manufacturing projects, showcasing how strategic partnerships and phased production expansion can accelerate indigenous capabilities. With the resolution of engine supply issues and the establishment of robust production infrastructure, the TEJAS MK-1A program is positioned to play a crucial role in modernizing India's air force while advancing the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has charted an ambitious and forward-looking roadmap for the modernisation of its fighter fleet, with a significant focus on indigenous capability and self-reliance. Central to this vision is the planned induction of a total of 352 TEJAS aircraft, encompassing both the MK-1A and MK-2 variants. This initiative underscores the IAF’s commitment to reducing dependency on foreign platforms and nurturing the domestic aerospace industry.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the primary manufacturer of the TEJAS, remains steadfast in its delivery schedule, with all 12 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft slated for induction within the current year. This milestone reflects improved coordination across the supply chain, particularly with engine supplies, which are expected to stabilize in the upcoming fiscal year.





Looking ahead, HAL is poised to ramp up production capacity significantly. By leveraging both public and private sector resources, full-scale production is projected to reach an impressive 30 aircraft annually by 2026–27. This expansion is critical for meeting the IAF’s operational requirements and ensuring timely fulfilment of the TEJAS MK-1A program commitments.





The MK-1A variant, with its advanced avionics, enhanced survivability features, and improved maintainability, represents a substantial upgrade over the earlier models, while the forthcoming Mk2 variant is expected to deliver even greater capabilities, including increased payload and range.





The induction of these aircraft is not merely a quantitative expansion but also a qualitative leap for the IAF, aligning with the broader objectives of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It will bolster India’s air combat prowess, provide a technological edge in the region, and stimulate the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The IAF’s future plans, anchored by the TEJAS induction, signal a decisive move toward modernization, indigenisation, and enhanced operational readiness in the coming decade.





As HAL prepares for the historic rollout this month, the TEJAS MK-1A program represents both the achievements and challenges of India's indigenous defence manufacturing ambitions. The successful integration of the Astra missile in August will mark another significant milestone in demonstrating the aircraft's operational capabilities and advancing India's position as a capable defence manufacturer.





Agencies







