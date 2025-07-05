



Speculation surrounding a potential India-Greece missile deal has triggered significant tension in Turkey, highlighting shifting alliances and growing military cooperation between New Delhi and Athens.





The focus of this speculation is India’s Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which reportedly boasts a range of up to 1,500 km and the ability to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.





During a recent high-profile visit to Athens, Indian Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh engaged in extensive discussions with his Greek counterpart, emphasising deepening operational cooperation, joint training, and sharing of combat experience—especially lessons from India’s recent “Operation Sindoor”.





Greek media and defence analysts suggest that the LR-LACM was showcased at the DEFEA 2025 defence exhibition in Athens, and that India has made an unofficial offer to supply the missile to Greece. However, no official confirmation has been made by either Indian or Greek authorities, and the discussions remain behind closed doors.





The LR-LACM is a subsonic cruise missile, first successfully tested in November 2024, and represents a major leap in India’s indigenous missile technology. It is designed for precision strikes against high-value targets, including airbases, radar installations, and air defence systems, and features advanced terrain-hugging flight to evade radar detection.





The missile’s range and capabilities would allow Greece to target strategic military infrastructure deep inside Turkish territory, including airbases in Izmir and Çanakkale, as well as Turkey’s advanced S-400 air defence systems.





Turkish media has responded with alarm, framing the alleged missile offer as a direct threat to Turkey and a possible act of retaliation for Ankara’s recent military support to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.





However, Turkeys drones proved ineffective against India's barrage of advanced air defence missiles, which included locally made Akashteer System. Turkey's reputation as a reliable and high-tech source for military hardware may have taken a beating in the international market, Turkish media have reported of possible market decline after the humiliating destruction of its supposedly advanced drones supplied days after the horrific Pahalgam terror attacks.





Reports in outlets like TR Haber have described the move as a “revenge” step by India, with headlines warning that Greece could now “target Ankara” using Indian missiles. Turkish defence circles are particularly concerned that the LR-LACM, if integrated with Greece’s fleet of Rafale and F-16 Viper jets, would provide Athens with a powerful deterrent and the ability to proactively neutralize Turkish military assets in the event of conflict.





This development comes amid already tense India-Turkey relations, exacerbated by Turkey’s close military cooperation with Pakistan and its supply of drones and weapons during Operation Sindoor.





It also coincides with Greece’s broader military modernization program, which includes phasing out older Russian-made systems, acquiring new Israeli and Western air defence technologies, and seeking to build a multi-layered “Achilles Shield” over the Aegean.





The historical rivalry between Greece and Turkey—marked by disputes over the Aegean Sea, airspace violations, the Cyprus issue, and competition for energy resources—forms the backdrop to this latest escalation.





While both are NATO members, their relationship remains fragile, and the prospect of Greece acquiring a long-range, precision-strike capability from India is seen as a potential game-changer in the regional balance of power.





While the India-Greece missile deal remains unconfirmed, the speculation alone has already heightened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and drawn strong reactions from Turkey. The situation underscores the rapidly evolving defence dynamics in the region and the growing strategic partnership between India and Greece.





