



HAL signed an MoU with Elbit Systems for promoting and marketing the Digital Head Up Displays (HUD) units.





The MoU envisages extending cooperation for new HUD technologies and promote Digital HUD to the Indian Defence Services and other potential customers. The digital HUD would incorporate new features like Wide Instantaneous and Total Field of View with Minimal Binocular Disparity, Large Eye Motion Box and Digital Image Source for increased pilot’s situational awareness. The HUD system is also compatible with Night Vision Imaging Systems having improved maintenance features.





The MoU was signed between Mr Arun Krishna, General Manager on behalf of HAL and Mr Roy Zentner, VP (Business Dev. & Marketing), Elbit Systems.





Agencies



