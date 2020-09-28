



New Delhi: After Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India requested to exercise the Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements.





In a strongly-worded reply, India said: "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The rules and legislation brought in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal affairs of India."





Earlier, Imran Khan had stated, "Pakistan had always called for a peaceful solution. To this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5 in 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir."





Responding to Khan, India firmly said, "The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of."





Khan's virtual address had raised the same issues on Kashmir, as he has done in recent speeches to multilateral bodies, and criticised the Indian Government on several issues. After Khan's speech, TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that the country would use the "Right to Reply" facility to the Pakistani premier's address.





"This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, & no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering & malice spread through this Assembly," Mijito Vinito said.





This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. The leader whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a “Martyr” in his Parliament in July," he added.





The Indian delegate said: "The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in the US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan & have fought in Afghanistan & in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."





