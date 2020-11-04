



The encounter took place between security forces and terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota





Jammu: Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists near Ban toll laza in Jammu's Nagrota at the Jammu and Kashmir highway, early Thursday morning.





According to reports, the terrorists were trapped and there was gun firing from both the ends. The terrorists were on their way to Kashmir from Jammu in a bus.





Confirming the incident, DGP Jammu Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said, "Terrorists affiliated with JEM group have been killed at Ban toll plaza in Jammu -Kashmir Highway near Nagrota. They infiltrated from Samba Sector. The terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces during checking."





Two SOG men of the J&K police have been injured in the gunfight, officials said. The gunfight which according to the officials started around 5 AM also led to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway.





The officials said that the gun battle started near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota when some militants opened fire at police and paramilitary forces. The militants, they said, were hiding in a vehicle. The Army also joined the operation, they said. In the initial phase of the gunfight, they said, two SOG personnel were injured who were later hospitalized.





The injured have been identified as Kuldeep Raj (32) of Akhnoor and Mohammad Ishaq Malik (40) of Neel Qasim Banihal Ramban. Both have been admitted to GMC Jammu with injuries on neck and their condition is said to be stable.





Meanwhile, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir at least 12 civilians were injured on Wednesday evening in an attack when suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces.





The grenade intended for the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kakapora area of the district, missed the target and exploded on the road.





The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.







