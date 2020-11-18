The agreement includes design and development of lighting systems, actuators and other accessories





Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) here and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Lucknow, have joined hands for the design and development of futuristic aviation technologies for different aerial platforms.





Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday, HAL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, would avail the services of CSIO, a national research and development organisation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, for various avionics in ongoing and future projects.





It includes design and development of lighting systems, actuators and other accessories for various indigenous and under-license production platforms like the Tejas light combat aircraft, Dhruv advance light helicopter, light combat helicopter, light utility helicopter, Sukhoi-30 and MiG-29 fighters, AN-32 and Dornier transport aircraft as well as the HTT-40 trainer aircraft.





CSIO Director Prof SA Ramakrishna said that it was a great achievement that both organisations shared their visions and this collaboration would help find solutions to the number of challenges being faced by Indian defence forces.





Sanjay Kumar Garg, General Manager, HAL, stressed upon the importance of partnerships between premier national institutions to develop indigenous technology in the arena of avionics based instrumentation and systems.







