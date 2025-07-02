This advanced and lethal weapon could shift the balance in the Aegean





Reports circulating in both Turkish and Greek media claim that India has "unofficially offered" its Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) to Greece, a move perceived as a strategic counter to Turkey's support for Pakistan and its growing defence ties with Islamabad.





These claims originated from Turkish news outlets such as TR Haber , which cited Greek defence platforms like GeoStratigika. The reports allege that India, amid strained relations with Turkey, is seeking to bolster its partnership with Greece—Turkey’s regional rival—by potentially transferring advanced missile technology.





Key Points From The Available Information





Nature of The Offer: The reports are based on unverified claims from Greek and Turkish media, and there is no official confirmation from the Indian or Greek governments regarding a formal missile deal or transfer. The term "unofficially offered" suggests that discussions, if any, have not been formalized or publicly acknowledged.





LR-LACM Capabilities: The LR-LACM, developed by India’s DRDO, boasts a range of over 1,000 km, can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, and features advanced navigation for high-precision strikes and complex manoeuvres.





Recent Developments: India showcased the LR-LACM at the DEFEA-25 defence exhibition in Athens, signalling its intent to market the missile internationally and explore defence collaborations with allied nations, including Greece. During the exhibition, Indian and Greek Air Force chiefs interacted, but there is no direct evidence that missile transfer discussions occurred at that time.





The reports coincide with heightened India-Greece defence cooperation, including high-level visits and joint military exercises, and follow a period of deteriorating India-Turkey relations due to Turkey's vocal support for Pakistan. Turkish media have interpreted this potential missile offer as a "revenge move" by India, mirroring Turkey’s own arms support to Pakistan.





Speculation And Analysis: While retired Indian military officials have publicly advocated for arming Greece as a counterbalance to Turkey’s support for Pakistan, these opinions do not constitute official policy or confirmed arms transfers. Indian representatives at DEFEA-25 did express openness to international partnerships, but no specific agreements regarding the LR-LACM have been announced.





There is no official confirmation that India has offered or agreed to supply the LR-LACM to Greece. The reports are based on speculation and unverified claims in regional media, amplified by the current geopolitical climate and ongoing defence exhibitions.





However, India's public showcasing of the missile in Greece and its warming defence ties with Athens have fuelled such narratives and heightened regional sensitivities.





While media reports and defence commentators have fuelled claims of an unofficial Indian missile offer to Greece, these remain unsubstantiated and speculative. The situation underscores the growing strategic alignment between India and Greece amid worsening India-Turkey relations, but there is no verified evidence of a formal or informal missile transfer agreement as of now.





