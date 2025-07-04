



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to achieve a significant milestone in India's indigenous fighter aircraft program with the rollout of the first TEJAS MK-1A from its Nashik production facility by the end of July 2025.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil confirmed that the first aircraft from Nashik is already in final assembly and under testing, marking a crucial step in scaling up production capacity for the Light Combat Aircraft program.





The Nashik facility represents HAL's third production line for the TEJAS, complementing the two existing lines in Bangalore. While the current year may see three to four aircraft from Nashik, the plant has been built to support an annual output of eight aircraft. This expansion is part of HAL's broader strategy to increase total production capacity to 30 aircraft annually by 2026-27, combining output from both public and private sector manufacturing lines.





Astra Missile Integration: August Testing Timeline





A critical component of the TEJAS MK-1A's operational capabilities will be the integration of the Astra air-to-air missile, developed by DRDO. HAL has scheduled the integration and test firing of the Astra missile for early August 2025. This indigenous Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) has already demonstrated its effectiveness, with successful test firings from TEJAS prototypes in March 2025 achieving direct hits on aerial targets.





The Astra missile, capable of engaging targets at ranges exceeding 100 kilometres, represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities. The missile's successful integration with the TEJAS MK-1A will enhance the aircraft's air-to-air combat effectiveness, reducing dependency on foreign weapon systems.





Engine Supply Constraints And Production Challenges





Despite production progress, the TEJAS MK-1A program continues to face significant challenges from engine supply constraints. General Electric's delivery of F404-IN20 engines has been delayed by over two years due to global supply chain disruptions. HAL has already built six aircraft which are ready and flying, but production timelines remain dependent on engine availability.





GE delivered the first of 99 contracted engines in March 2025, with commitments to supply 12 engines in 2025. The company has assured monthly deliveries of two engines starting from July 2025, which will enable HAL to meet its production targets. These engine deliveries are crucial for HAL's goal of delivering 12 aircraft in the current year, using available engines in rotation to carry out critical test flights.





Radar Integration Controversy: ELTA Vs UTTAM AESA





HAL has faced criticism for its decision to continue with the imported ELTA radar from Israel for all TEJAS MK-1A fighters under the current contract, rather than switching to the indigenous Uttam AESA radar from the 41st aircraft onwards as originally planned. The controversy stems from delays in certification of both the Uttam radar and the associated electronic warfare suite being developed by DRDO.





HAL CMD DK Sunil explained that 40 ELTA radars were contracted initially, with plans to introduce Uttam from the 41st aircraft onwards. However, repeated delays in certification timelines forced HAL's decision to proceed with the Israeli system. He noted that a clear directive from DRDO headquarters in February 2024 indicated that if certification was not achieved by year-end, HAL could proceed with alternative arrangements.





The indigenous Uttam AESA radar, developed by DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), is expected to be delivered for integration starting from 2026, with approximately 33 radars planned for the program. This radar system features 912 Transmit-Receive modules and offers advanced capabilities including multi-mode operations and electronic beam steering.





Private Sector Integration And Production Scaling





A significant development in the TEJAS MK-1A program has been the increased involvement of private sector companies in manufacturing major sub-assemblies. VEM Technologies delivered the first centre fuselage assembly in May 2025, marking the first time a major sub-assembly for the LCA TEJAS has been manufactured by a private Indian company.





The private sector supply chain now includes VEM Technologies (centre fuselage), Alpha Tocol (rear fuselage), and L&T (wings), contributing towards an additional six aircraft per year. This parallel manufacturing ecosystem is expected to raise overall production capacity to 30 aircraft annually, supporting HAL's delivery commitments.





Production Timeline And Delivery Commitments





HAL aims to deliver all 12 TEJAS MK-1As scheduled for the current year, with the full production ecosystem expected to reach a steady state of 30 aircraft annually from 2026-27. The company currently operates two production lines in Bengaluru and has initiated the third at Nashik, with plans to potentially establish additional lines to meet growing demand.





The Indian Air Force has contracted 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft under a ₹48,000 crore deal signed in 2021, with an additional order for 97 aircraft worth ₹67,000 crore under consideration. These orders reflect the IAF's commitment to replacing ageing fighter squadrons with indigenous aircraft, particularly as legacy platforms like the MiG-21 and Jaguar are phased out.





Addressing Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQRs)





In response to persistent concerns from the Indian Air Force about unmet Aircraft Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQRs), HAL has attributed delays to legacy issues and dependencies on various partners including ADA and DRDO. The company has emphasized that parallel efforts are underway to address these issues across multiple aircraft, though the closure process needs to be more structured.





The resolution of ASQR-related issues is crucial for the TEJAS MK-1A's operational effectiveness and acceptance by the IAF. These requirements encompass various performance parameters, operational capabilities, and mission-specific features that the aircraft must meet to fulfil its intended role in the air force's fleet.





Strategic Implications And Future Outlook





The TEJAS MK-1A program represents a cornerstone of India's defence indigenisation efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The successful rollout from Nashik, combined with Astra missile integration and expanded private sector participation, demonstrates the program's evolution from a primarily public sector undertaking to a more collaborative model involving industry partners.





The program's success will have significant implications for India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, potentially serving as a model for future indigenous aircraft programs including the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The resolution of current challenges, particularly engine supply constraints and radar integration issues, will be crucial for meeting the IAF's operational requirements and maintaining the program's momentum.





HAL's commitment to delivering 30 aircraft annually by 2026-27, supported by both public and private sector manufacturing capabilities, positions the TEJAS MK-1A program as a significant contributor to India's defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance. The program's success will also influence potential export opportunities, as several countries have expressed interest in the aircraft's capabilities.





