



The DRDO started the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) program a long time ago as a technological demonstrator for the localization of the Subsonic Cruise Missile programme, which is nearing completion now that the missile system has successfully integrated the locally developed Manik Small Turbo Fan Engine (STFE) reports DefenceAviationPost





The ITCM program’s precursor, Nirbhay, was tested utilising Russian NPO Saturn 36MT and inducted in small quantities. The Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM), which will have a range of over 1,500 kilometres, will begin trials in early 2023, thanks to plans to construct eight indigenous Manik compact turbofan engines this year.





The Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) programme will benefit from the expertise obtained in the Nirbhay ITCM programme.





The DRDO has prioritised the development of the Ship-borne variant, which will first be tested from a ground-based launcher before being integrated onto a navy warship.







