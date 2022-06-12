



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday stated that the recent target killing in the Kashmir valley is an act of desperation by militants. LG Sinha stated that the militants want to provoke security forces to commit a mistake so that people can protest against them.





“Target killings of innocent people have taken place. I believe the society should condemn it. A woman teacher, who imparts education to children, is killed, if the society does not condemn it, then I think, we are shirking away from our duties,” Sinha said during a function in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.





“These are acts of desperation. J-K administration follows the policy of ‘gunahgaar ko chhodo mat, aur begunah ko chhedo mat’ (Do not spare the culprit, but do not touch the innocent)", said Sinha said during a function in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.





“There will be no action against an innocent person by the police, security forces or the J-K administration,” he added. The militancy was in its last stage and “when a candle is about to burn out, its flame flares bright,” Sinha said.





The ‘flare’ of militancy was intense as the police and security forces have tightened the noose around them, the LG said, adding, “it is our endeavour is to rid the people here of terrorism.” He said the road to progress and development goes through peace.





Calling upon people to condemn such attacks, the J-K LG said that time has come for people to come forward and support police and security forces in their campaign to root out terrorism.







