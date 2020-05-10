



"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source





New Delhi: Troops of India and China were involved in a face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said. The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they said.





"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source.







