



In the wake of escalating tensions and accusations from Pakistan, India has opted for a measured but powerful response by quietly mobilizing its naval forces, signalling readiness without overt escalation.





The latest friction follows a period of severe unrest within Pakistan, marked by domestic instability and economic strain, which Islamabad has publicly attributed to alleged interference by New Delhi. As Pakistan's leadership amplifies these allegations, the Indian government has refrained from inflammatory rhetoric, instead letting its military posture speak volumes.





Central to India's response is the strategic deployment of its naval assets, particularly the INS Vikrant Carrier Battle Group. Shortly after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives, India moved INS Vikrant—its flagship aircraft carrier—into the Arabian Sea, positioning it just 600–700 kilometers from Karachi, Pakistan’s principal port city.





This manoeuvre was more than routine; it was a deliberate show of force designed to underscore India's maritime dominance and its capacity for rapid, decisive action. The carrier, accompanied by stealthy Kalvari-class submarines, heavily armed Kolkata-class destroyers, and Talwar-class frigates, forms a formidable strike group capable of projecting power deep into Pakistani territory and choking vital sea lanes if necessary.





The psychological and strategic impact of this deployment has been profound. Pakistan, already on edge due to internal chaos, responded by heightening naval patrols and touting its own 'carrier-killer' capabilities, but the balance of power at sea remains heavily tilted in India’s favour.





The Indian Navy’s assets, equipped with BrahMos and Exocet missiles, advanced radars, and anti-submarine technology, can threaten key Pakistani infrastructure and maritime trade with little warning. The recent commissioning of INS Tamal, the last foreign-built warship to join the Indian fleet, further cements India’s naval self-reliance and regional deterrence posture, reflecting a broader shift toward indigenous defence production.





While Pakistan’s accusations of Indian involvement in its unrest have dominated its official narrative, India’s silent but assertive military stance has been accompanied by diplomatic restraint. Instead of public threats or retaliatory strikes, India has allowed its naval movements and strategic readiness to serve as a warning and deterrence.





This approach has not only reassured domestic audiences but also sent a clear message to the international community about India’s capability and resolve to protect its interests without unnecessary escalation.





India’s silent naval response—marked by the forward deployment of powerful maritime assets and a refusal to be drawn into a war of words—has heightened Pakistan’s anxieties and reinforced India’s status as the preeminent maritime power in the region.





The situation remains tense, with both sides watching each other’s moves closely, but for now, India’s message has been delivered not by declarations, but by the quiet, unmistakable presence of its navy in the Arabian Sea.





Based On A News18 Report







