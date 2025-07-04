



In a significant move to bolster the safety and operational capability of its personnel, the Indian Army has awarded a contract worth ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million) to Delhi-based defence manufacturer SMPP Pvt. Ltd.





The contract, executed under emergency procurement procedures, covers the supply of 27,700 advanced bulletproof jackets and 11,700 ballistic helmets.





This initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to equipping its soldiers with state-of-the-art protective gear, especially given the evolving security challenges along the country’s borders and in counter-insurgency operations.





SMPP, a leading domestic supplier with a proven track record in ballistic protection solutions, will deliver these high-performance jackets and helmets designed to provide enhanced protection against modern ammunition threats.





The bulletproof jackets are expected to offer multi-level protection, including resistance to rifle-fired ammunition, while the ballistic helmets will provide head protection without compromising comfort or mobility. The emergency procurement route was chosen to ensure rapid delivery and deployment, reflecting the urgent need to upgrade the protective equipment of frontline troops.





This contract is part of a broader modernisation drive by the Indian Army to ensure that its soldiers are equipped with the best possible gear, sourced from domestic manufacturers in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.





The move is anticipated to not only improve the survivability of soldiers in hostile environments but also boost indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The timely execution of this contract will be closely monitored, as the new equipment is expected to be delivered and inducted into service within a compressed timeframe to address immediate operational requirements.





