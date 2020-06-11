The T-90MS &T-72M1 tanks were transported to an unspecified location closer to the de facto border, known as Line of Actual Control (LAC) by rail





The Indian Army has deployed more tanks closer to the Chinese border in the Himalayas following conflict at the Pangong Tso lake.





On May 5, a scuffle broke out between Indian and Chinese troops at the Pangong Tso lake, located in the Himalayan region of Ladakh. In the weeks since then, both countries mobilized thousands of troops, armoured vehicles and combat aircraft.





The latest tensions between China and India have further fuelled both countries’ build-up of troops and weapons to assert territorial claims at their disputed border areas in the Himalayas.





China also deployed several thousand paratroopers plus armoured vehicles to the border high altitude areas of the Tibetan plateau.





As CNN reported, India and China share one of the world’s longest land borders. In 1962, the two countries engaged in a bloody Himalayan border war, and tensions have continued to break out there sporadically in the decades since.







