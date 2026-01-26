



The TEJAS MK-2 program has reached a pivotal yet low-key milestone by completing the aircraft's rollout phase and launching internal trials.





This progress underscores India's steady push towards indigenous medium-weight fighter capabilities. Confirmation came from Group Captain V N Jha (Retd), a former Joint Director at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in remarks to News9





These internal trials now command the full focus of the engineering team. Engineers are conducting exhaustive ground and systems evaluations to verify critical parameters. Structural integrity tops the list, followed by seamless integration of advanced avionics suites and precise flight control laws.





Only after these rigorous checks will the aircraft seek formal certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC). CEMILAC's approval is non-negotiable for clearance to fly.





This gatekeeping ensures airworthiness standards align with military operational demands.





The TEJAS MK-2 marks a generational leap from the TEJAS MK-1A, classified as a light combat aircraft. Positioned as a Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), it fills a vital gap in the Indian Air Force's fleet.





It bridges lighter platforms like the MK-1A and heavier stalwarts such as the Su-30MKI.





Powering this advance is the General Electric F414 engine, delivering around 98 kN of thrust— a marked upgrade over the F404 in earlier variants.





This boost enhances speed, range, and sustained performance in contested airspace. Open-source data highlights its role in enabling supercruise potential.





Close-coupled canards further elevate manoeuvrability, granting superior agility in dogfights and evasive actions. The aircraft boasts a payload capacity of approximately 6.5 tonnes, nearly double that of the Mk1 series. This allows for diverse ordnance, from precision-guided munitions to beyond-visual-range missiles.





Avionics represent another cornerstone, featuring an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar with multi-mode capabilities. Uttam AESA integration promises enhanced situational awareness and targeting precision. Sensor fusion will streamline data from IRST, electronic warfare suites, and data-links.





The rollout aligns with prior projections of a March–April 2026 time frame. Program managers opted for discretion, shunning public ceremonies to prioritise engineering over optics. This reflects hard lessons from past projects where premature announcements eroded credibility.





Internal sources emphasise a methodical risk-reduction strategy. The goal remains a maiden flight before year-end 2026, even if it means media silence. Delays in certification or systems integration could push this, but momentum appears solid.





This subdued rollout signals a maturing approach in DRDO-HAL collaborations. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) leads assembly at its Bengaluru facility, drawing on Mk1A production lines. Private sector inputs, via Make in India, bolster supply chains for composites and subsystems.





Geopolitically, the MK-2 bolsters India's self-reliance amid regional tensions. With China advancing J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan eyeing JF-17 Block-III, the MWF counters numerical disparities. It supports squadron strength targets under the IAF's 30-year modernisation plan.





Payload and range extensions enable deep-strike missions, maritime operations, and air superiority roles. Supercruise and reduced radar cross-section via shape optimisation hint at 4.5-generation prowess. Future upgrades could incorporate AI-driven mission systems.





Economically, indigenous production cuts import dependence, saving billions in foreign exchange. The program eyes 120–200 units for IAF, with exports to friendly nations. GE-F414 localisation, under transfer-of-technology pacts, accelerates this.





Challenges persist, including engine delivery timelines and software maturation. Ground vibration tests and weapon bay integration await during trials. Yet, the rollout's completion instils confidence in meeting Defence Acquisition Council timelines.





As internal trials progress, the TEJAS MK-2 edges from blueprint to battlefield asset. The next months hinge on systems reliability and CEMILAC nod. Success here could redefine India's fighter lineage, paving the way for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft pursuits.





This milestone reaffirms DRDO's evolving discipline in complex aerospace ventures. Quiet progress over fanfare positions the MK-2 for on-time delivery, fortifying national security in an era of indigenous innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







