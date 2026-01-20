



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving self-reliance in fighter aircraft development, with a senior official outlining ambitious timelines for indigenous platforms.





B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems at DRDO, shared these insights during an interaction with PTI on the sidelines of the Electronic Warfare Conference-India (EWCI) in Bangalore.





Organised by the India Chapter of the Association of Old Crows (AOC), the event underscored DRDO's focus on next-generation electronic warfare, spectrum dominance, and home-grown aviation technologies.





Das emphasised the imperative for India to dominate the skies through platforms, weapons, and sensors entirely developed domestically. He declared that fighter aircraft must be powered by indigenous technologies and armed with Indian-made munitions to ensure strategic autonomy. Describing the current phase as merely the beginning, he highlighted the readiness of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1 and TEJAS MK-1A variants.





Progress on the Tejas program remains steadfast. The TEJAS MK-1 is fully operational, while deliveries of the enhanced MK-1A are proceeding according to schedule. Das confirmed that the more advanced MK-2 variant is advancing rapidly, with an expected rollout within the next three to four years. This timeline positions the TEJAS MK-2 as a critical bridge towards fully indigenous air superiority.





Following the Mk-2, the stealth-focused Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will enter service, marking a pivotal leap in India's aerial capabilities. Das stressed the necessity of stealth technology in contemporary aerial warfare, stating unequivocally that it is the pathway to sky dominance. The AMCA project, already sanctioned, involves collaborative efforts between the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and DRDO.





Supporting these airframes are cutting-edge indigenous sensors and weapon systems. The Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar has demonstrated exceptional performance, often surpassing global benchmarks in key metrics. Das noted that this radar, alongside jammers, missiles, and other weapon systems, stands ready for seamless integration into fighter platforms.





DRDO's vision extends beyond immediate platforms to futuristic warfare domains. The organisation is investing in spectrum dominance enabled by cognitive learning algorithms, photonics, and quantum technologies. These innovations promise unprecedented flexibility, agility, and decisive advantages in electronic warfare scenarios.





Photonics, which harnesses light for generation, manipulation, detection, and application, merges optics with electronics to drive revolutions in fields like telecommunications, computing, and defence. By prioritising such technologies, DRDO aims to redefine the contours of conflict in the decades ahead.





This roadmap not only bolsters India's self-reliance but also aligns with broader national goals under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. As geopolitical tensions persist in the region, indigenous fighters equipped with superior electronics will enhance operational readiness and deterrence.





Based On PTI Report







