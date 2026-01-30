



The Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), a key pillar of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has delivered a resounding rebuttal to persistent propaganda alleging that the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile copies China's PL-15.





ARDE Director Ankathi Raju clarified that the Astra MK-1's range is set to expand from 110 km to approximately 160 km, while the Astra MK-2 will surge from 160 km to around 240 km.





These ambitious figures stem directly from rigorous in-house efforts at ARDE, not from any foreign blueprints. Raju emphasised that the projections arise from extensive simulation work conducted by Indian scientists and engineers, coupled with novel propellant formulations developed entirely within DRDO laboratories.





Unlike the PL-15, which relies on China's specific ramjet propulsion and airframe design, Astra's upgrades leverage solid-fuel rocket motors refined through iterative Indian testing. The MK-1 enhancement focuses on optimising burn efficiency and reducing drag, achieved via advanced computational fluid dynamics simulations validated against captive trials from Su-30MKI platforms.





For Astra MK-2, the leap to 240 km incorporates a dual-pulse motor design, a technology matured indigenously after years of subscale rocket tests at ARDE's Chandpur range. This allows for sustained high-speed phases, ensuring kinematic superiority over regional threats without mimicking external designs.





Raju stressed that these ranges are no mere aspirations 'pulled from thin air'. They result from over 5,000 hours of high-fidelity simulations using proprietary DRDO software, cross-verified with wind tunnel data from the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).





New propellant chemistry plays a pivotal role. ARDE's teams have synthesised high-energy composites with improved specific impulse, drawing on raw materials sourced domestically through partnerships with Indian Ordinance Factories. This sidesteps import dependencies that plague foreign programmes.





Both variants now await critical validation in upcoming performance benchmark trials. These live-fire tests, slated for early 2026 at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, will deploy instrumented missiles from IAF fighters to measure real-world kinematics under combat-like conditions.





Successful trials will pave the way for full-scale production at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), with initial batches integrating active electronically scanned array (AESA) seekers co-developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE). This seeker ensures mid-course updates via datalink, a feature tailored to Indian Su-30MKI and TEJAS needs.





The Astra program exemplifies DRDO's self-reliance mantra under Atmanirbhar Bharat. From initial concept in 2004 to MK-2 prototypes by 2023, it has overcome challenges like seeker miniaturisation and motor insulation through persistent indigenous R&D, not reverse-engineering.





Critics peddling the 'PL-15 copy' narrative often cite superficial similarities in size or no-escape zone claims, ignoring Astra's distinct solid-fuel architecture versus PL-15's ramjet. ARDE's disclosures underscore that Indian missiles prioritise integration with homegrown radars like Uttam AESA, enhancing overall lethality.





Geopolitically, Astra's evolution bolsters India's air superiority in the Indo-Pacific, matching or exceeding adversaries' capabilities without reliance on imports. The 240 km MK-2 range positions it among the world's elite, competitive with Meteor or AIM-120D, but fully controlled by Indian IP.





As trials loom, ARDE invites scrutiny through transparent data release post-validation. This approach not only debunks misinformation but reaffirms DRDO's track record—from Akash SAM to Nag ATGM—of delivering battle-proven systems.





India's defence ecosystem, including private players like Tata Advanced Systems and Adani Defence, stands ready to scale production. Astra's success will catalyse exports, showcasing propulsion tech refined in Bangalore and Hyderabad labs.





Ankathi Raju's statement lays bare the ingenuity behind Astra's range upgrades, silencing copycat accusations with hard evidence of simulation-driven, propellant-powered progress.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







