



India and the European Union have taken a pivotal step towards enhanced bilateral ties with the signing of a landmark Security and Defence Partnership. This agreement, inked during high-level meetings in New Delhi on 27 January 2026, underscores a deepening commitment to collaborative security efforts amid a volatile global landscape.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a key delegation from the European Union, led by Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.





The discussions involved India's three service chiefs and coincided with preparations for the 16th India-EU Summit later that day. This partnership marks a formal framework for cooperation in defence capabilities, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security.





Rajnath Singh highlighted the foundational shared values binding the two sides, including democracy, pluralism, federalism, and the rule of law. He emphasised that these principles underpin India's expanding relationship with the EU, translating into tangible actions for global security, sustainable development, and inclusive prosperity.





Singh described the partnership as a manifestation of mutual trust, poised to bridge two ancient civilisations closer through intensified economic, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.





Kaja Kallas expressed gratitude for the warm reception, particularly noting the inclusion of EU operations in India's Republic Day parade on 26 January.





She hailed the signing as a "milestone" that opens avenues for broader collaboration, both bilaterally and in multilateral forums. Kallas voiced optimism about advancing defence ties, building on the evident momentum in India-EU relations.





The European Council positions these Security and Defence Partnerships as central to the EU's global peace and security agenda. They provide a structured mechanism for non-EU nations to engage deeply with the bloc, fostering mutually beneficial outcomes. India now joins Japan and South Korea as the third Asian country to secure such an arrangement.





This development aligns with the EU's Strategic Compass, adopted in March 2022, which charts a proactive course for security and defence amid rapid geopolitical shifts. The Compass mandates consistent engagement with partners through customised agreements rooted in common values and strategic priorities. Areas of focus span peacebuilding, conflict prevention, crisis management, defence initiatives, and capability enhancement.





The formal signing ceremony is scheduled for the India-EU Summit, co-chaired by European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who are on a state visit to India. Kallas had previewed the event on X the previous day, underscoring the "strong momentum" driving closer cooperation and its potential to yield concrete results in critical domains.





For India, this partnership bolsters its 'Make in India' defence manufacturing ambitions and indigenous capabilities, potentially unlocking joint ventures in advanced technologies. It also reinforces New Delhi's role in Indo-Pacific security dynamics, complementing existing ties with Quad partners. The EU, in turn, gains a strategic foothold in South Asia, diversifying beyond traditional alliances.





Observers view this as a pragmatic response to shared challenges like maritime threats in the Indian Ocean, cyber vulnerabilities, and terrorism networks. Enhanced intelligence-sharing and joint exercises could follow, elevating operational interoperability. Economically, it may spur defence trade, technology transfers, and supply chain resilience.





As the summit unfolds, expectations run high for complementary agreements on trade, climate, and digital cooperation.





This defence pact signals a maturing India-EU strategic dialogue, shifting from episodic engagements to enduring frameworks. It reflects both sides' resolve to navigate multipolar tensions collaboratively.





