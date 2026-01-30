Illustrative

Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting Indian defence and aerospace firms to serve as Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) for the Advanced High-Thrust Class Engine (AHTCE) program.





This next-generation indigenous aero gas turbine engine aims to bolster India's self-reliance in high-performance propulsion systems, supporting critical military aviation needs.





The selected DcPP will play a pivotal role across the full lifecycle, encompassing design finalisation, development, manufacturing, system integration, rigorous testing regimes, and eventual certification.





Headquartered in Bangalore, GTRE's initiative aligns seamlessly with national imperatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, fostering a robust domestic ecosystem for advanced aero-engine technologies.





The AHTCE program targets engines delivering thrust in the high-thrust class, potentially exceeding 110 kilonewtons, tailored for powering future combat aircraft platforms.





Such engines are envisioned for stealth fighters like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) MK-2, where supercruise, superior thrust-to-weight ratios, and stealth compatibility are paramount.





Historically, GTRE has pioneered engines like the Kaveri, which faced challenges but laid groundwork for scalable dry variants and afterburning configurations.





The EoI issuance on 28 January 2026 marks a strategic pivot towards private industry involvement, diverging from past public-sector led efforts.





Eligible respondents must demonstrate proven expertise in aero-engine components, precision manufacturing, advanced materials such as single-crystal blades, and compliance with stringent quality standards.





Partnership under the DcPP model emphasises risk-sharing, technology transfer, and long-term production scalability to meet Indian Air Force induction timelines.





This collaboration could accelerate core engine rollout within four years, followed by ground and flight testing phases spanning to 2032.





International precedents, like Indo-French ties for AMCA engines, complement but do not supplant this indigenous thrust; the AHTCE prioritises full sovereignty.





Private contenders, including firms like TATA Advanced Systems, Godrej Aerospace, or Bharat Forge, bring complementary strengths in forgings, composites, and assembly lines.





The program's success hinges on mastering variable-cycle architectures, thermal barrier coatings, and digital twin simulations for optimised performance.





GTRE's EoI closes a critical capability gap, reducing import dependence amid geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





Beyond AMCA, AHTCE derivatives may propel unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and sixth-generation platforms, ensuring multi-decadal relevance.





Indian industry's response will be evaluated on technical merit, financial viability, and infrastructure readiness, with shortlisting expected soon.





This EoI underscores DRDO's maturing paradigm: leveraging private innovation for defence primacy, mirroring successes in missiles and radars.





Successful DcPP selection could catalyse ancillary supply chains, generating thousands of high-skill jobs in aerospace manufacturing hubs like Bangalore and Hyderabad.





Ultimately, AHTCE embodies India's ascent as a propulsion technology leader, fortifying aerial deterrence against evolving regional threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







