



Konstantin Kosachev, the Chair of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, "We understand the sovereignty of India, we understand the sovereignty of China. I really believe Russia should not interfere in these kinds of disputes, but our role is well required in many other situations comparable to the one you mentioned," he said in response to a question on the ongoing standoff





NEW DELHI: Russia should not interfere in disputes like the current border standoff between India and China and two countries should use their bilateral mechanisms, but its mission is to be an ‘honest broker’ to deter any use of military force, according to a top Russian lawmaker.





Konstantin Kosachev, the Chair of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, "We understand the sovereignty of India, we understand the sovereignty of China. I really believe Russia should not interfere in these kinds of disputes, but our role is well required in many other situations comparable to the one you mentioned," he said in response to a question on the ongoing standoff.





"Our mission is to be an honest broker to contribute to a dialogue and to prevent and avoid any solutions connected with the use of military force. This is what we all the time transfer as political messages both to our Chinese and Indian friends," said Kosachev,





“…I believe the anti-Russian campaign in the West has additionally contributed to closer relations between Russia and China. I would like to stress that our bilateral relations are never aimed against any other country," he said, adding, "Good relations between Russia and China and good relationship between Russia and India are two factors which provide a good opportunity for finding solutions to problems that exist between China and India.”





He also said US President Donald Trump's move to select Russia, India, Australia and South Korea was not a move to expand the G-7 as these four countries will be invitees and not part of the Summit.





Speaking from Moscow with a group of Indian journalists via video conferencing, Kosachev said Russia has asked for explanations from the US over Trump's statement extending the G-7 invitation to the four countries, but is yet to receive a response. Therefore, a final decision has not yet being taken, he said.





On a question on India's participation in the Afghan peace process and the issue of involvement of the Taliban, he said in Russia, the Taliban is classified as an extremist movement, but is not prohibited and it has to be recognised that it is an important part in the ongoing peace dialogue.





"India is a neighbouring state to Afghanistan and I am absolutely in favour of having India has an important participant in the ongoing dialogue. I would recommend Russia to take efforts to involve India as much as possible," he said.







