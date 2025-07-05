



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively considering the procurement of Air Lora air-launched ballistic missiles (ALBM) developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), marking a significant potential leap in India’s aerial strike and deterrence capabilities.





This interest follows the proven combat success of Israel’s Rampage missile in recent Indian operations, which highlighted the need for even longer-range, more survivable, and precise air-to-ground weaponry.





Air Lora is designed for deep-strike missions against high-value, heavily fortified targets such as command centres, airbases, critical infrastructure, and naval vessels in contested littoral zones.





The missile features a fire-and-forget guidance system, allowing pilots to disengage immediately after launch, thus minimising exposure to enemy air defences. Weighing approximately 1,600 kg, Air Lora can be equipped with either blast fragmentation or deep penetration warheads, making it effective against both hardened and soft targets while minimizing collateral damage.





A standout feature of Air Lora is its supersonic speed and a range of up to 400 kilometers, enabling aircraft to strike from well outside the reach of most adversary air defence systems. The missile boasts high accuracy, with a circular error probability (CEP) of less than 10 meters, and is optimised for rapid, stand-off attacks—capable of hitting targets within minutes of launch.





Its advanced INS/GPS navigation and robust GNSS anti-jamming capabilities ensure reliable operation and high survivability, even in environments with heavy electronic warfare or adverse weather conditions. Integration and training are streamlined to enable rapid initial operational capability (IOC) for the IAF.





The IAF’s interest in Air Lora is closely linked to the strategic partnership between IAI and India’s Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). In 2023, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at addressing India’s short-range air defence needs and facilitating technology transfer for domestic production.





This collaboration is in line with the Indian government’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliance) initiatives, positioning BEL as the prime contractor for the local manufacture of LORA systems for India’s armed forces.





The Air Lora’s integration into the IAF would significantly enhance India’s ability to conduct pre-emptive or retaliatory strikes deep inside adversary territory, particularly against high-value targets in Pakistan or along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Its combination of long range, high speed, precision, survivability, and rapid deployment is seen as a game-changer in the region’s evolving airpower dynamics.





Agencies







