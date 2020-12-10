



The IAF stated that the Air Force uniform being worn by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the movie has been "inaccurately donned"





New Delhi: Another Netflix movie seems to have landed in the soup!





Two days after the trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK Vs AK was released, the Indian Air Force has raised an objection to some scenes in the movie.





The IAF on Wednesday put out a tweet, asking Netflix to withdraw some scenes. It stated that the Air Force uniform being worn by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the movie has been "inaccurately donned".





The Air Force also raised objections to the language used in the film, which it says does not go with the behavioural norms of Indian armed forces personnel.





The movie is set to be released on December 24.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

As per the trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK Vs AK, the film pits filmmaker Anurag Kashyap against Anil Kapoor in a clash of egos.





The film's plot revolves around a kidnapping. Kashyap, a brash film director, abducts Anil Kapoor's daughter in the movie.





"A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor’s search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. AK Vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves."





Netflix has reacted to the controversy and stated that the intention was never to disrespect the armed forces. The OTT player tweeted:





At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation.

Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

It may be noted here that Anil Kapoor is not playing the role of an IAF official in the film. It was reported that Kapoor was on the sets shooting for another film when he was interrupted by Anurag Kashyap.







