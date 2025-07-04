Pakistan PM with Army chief and Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu’s recent visit to the United States marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s defence diplomacy, coming as the first official trip by a serving PAF chief in over a decade.

The timing of this visit is especially significant, following closely on the heels of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s meeting with US President Donald Trump—a rare engagement that underscored Islamabad’s intent to recalibrate its strategic ties with Washington.





The backdrop to this renewed outreach is Pakistan’s growing unease over the reliability of Chinese-supplied defence equipment, which was starkly exposed during the recent India-Pakistan hostilities, notably in Operation Sindoor.





During this operation, Indian missiles and drones successfully bypassed and, in some cases, destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9P and HQ-16 (LY-80) air defence systems, raising serious questions within Pakistan’s military establishment about the effectiveness of these platforms. This operational failure has prompted Islamabad to reconsider its heavy reliance on Chinese hardware and to seek alternatives from the West.





During his high-profile visit, Air Marshal Sidhu held a series of meetings with top US military and civilian leaders, including US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin and Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs Kelly L. Seybolt.





The agenda focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, improving interoperability, and expanding technology-based military exchanges. Sidhu also engaged with key members of the US Congress, further underscoring the strategic intent behind the visit.





Sources indicate that Pakistan is actively pursuing advanced US military platforms to modernise its air force, including the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles, and potentially the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). These acquisitions are seen as critical to addressing the vulnerabilities exposed by Chinese equipment and to restoring a credible deterrent posture vis-à-vis India.





Pakistan’s recent military outreach to the United States, despite its long-standing strategic partnership with China, reflects growing dissatisfaction within the Pakistani military regarding the performance of Chinese defence systems, particularly in air defence, during the recent conflict with India.





The shortcomings of Chinese-supplied platforms were starkly revealed during India’s Operation Sindoor, when Indian missiles and drones successfully bypassed and destroyed key Pakistani military targets protected by Chinese HQ-9P and HQ-16 (LY-80) air defence systems. These failures not only exposed vulnerabilities in detection, tracking, and interception capabilities but also led to frustration within Pakistan’s military establishment, which reportedly lodged complaints with Chinese manufacturers.





The visit of Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal `Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu to Washington—the first such high-level Air Force visit in over a decade—was a clear signal of Islamabad’s intent to recalibrate its defence ties with the US.





This outreach follows a similar visit by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and comes amid heightened tensions with India and increasing doubts about the reliability of Chinese equipment. During his visit, Air Marshal Sidhu met with senior Pentagon officials and US lawmakers, focusing on enhancing military cooperation, joint training, operational exchanges, and technology transfers.





Pakistan is reportedly seeking to modernise its air force with advanced US platforms, including F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, new air defence systems to replace underperforming Chinese models, and AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles.





This strategic pivot is also a balancing act. Over the past decade, the US military and political establishment have grown increasingly uneasy with Pakistan’s deepening defence ties with China.





By reaching out to Washington, Pakistan aims to hedge its dependency on Chinese military technology and signal its willingness to reset defence relations with the US. Analysts interpret Air Marshal Sidhu’s visit as a pragmatic move to reassure Washington of Islamabad’s intent to diversify its defence partnerships and restore a measure of balance in its foreign policy.





The implications of this shift are significant for regional security. Pakistan’s renewed engagement with the US could reshape its military capabilities and alter the power dynamics in South Asia. The operational failures of Chinese systems have not only damaged China’s reputation as a global arms supplier but have also prompted Pakistan to explore alternative suppliers, including Turkey, for more resilient air defence solutions. Meanwhile, China’s muted response to these setbacks and its attempts to deflect blame highlight the reputational risks it faces in the international arms market.





Pakistan’s military outreach to the US is driven by dissatisfaction with Chinese defence systems’ battlefield performance, particularly in air defence, and represents an effort to hedge strategic risks and recalibrate defence acquisitions. This balancing act is intended to reassure Washington, diversify Pakistan’s military options, and address critical vulnerabilities exposed during recent conflicts with India.





Based On India Today Report







