



Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted the maiden test of Vertically Launched-Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) off Odisha Coast today.





According to reports, the indigenously developed VL-SRSAM was launched successfully at 1.28 PM from Launch Pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore.









VL-SRSAM, based on the Astra missile, is an advanced air defence system that provides a single integrated solution for multiple aerial threats from different ranges.





The next generation all-weather air defence missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles.





The canister-based state of art weapon system can identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability. It has a strike range of about 40 km.







