



France has publicly accused China and Pakistan of orchestrating a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting the reputation and international sales of its Rafale fighter jets, particularly following the India-Pakistan military conflict in May 2025 and India’s Operation Sindoor.

French military and intelligence officials, citing findings shared with the Associated Press, concluded that defence attachés in Chinese embassies led efforts to undermine Rafale sales, especially in countries that have already ordered the aircraft (such as Indonesia) and in potential new markets. The campaign reportedly sought to persuade these countries to reconsider their Rafale acquisitions in favour of Chinese-made jets.



This diplomatic pressure was accompanied by a coordinated online disinformation effort, which included:





Viral social media posts questioning Rafale’s combat performance

Manipulated imagery purporting to show Rafale wreckage

AI-generated content and video-game simulations depicting alleged Rafale failures

The rapid creation of over 1,000 new social media accounts spreading narratives of Chinese technological superiority

Direct lobbying by Chinese embassy officials, who echoed these narratives in meetings with security and defence officials from other countries, promoting Chinese jets as superior alternatives.

The campaign’s timing coincided with Pakistan’s public claims of downing up to three Indian Rafales during the clashes, a claim that French and Indian officials have disputed as inaccurate. These claims, amplified by the disinformation campaign, prompted existing and potential Rafale customers to question the aircraft’s reliability and effectiveness.





While French officials have not been able to directly link the online Rafale-bashing to the Chinese government, they have documented that Chinese embassy officials echoed these narratives in meetings with foreign defence and security officials. The lobbying and information operations were particularly focused on countries in Asia, where France is seeking to expand its defence ties and where China is simultaneously striving to establish itself as the dominant regional power.





China’s Ministry of National Defence has denied the allegations, calling them “pure groundless rumours and slander,” and insisting that China maintains a responsible approach to military exports.





Based On AP Report







