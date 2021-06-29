



Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested on Monday from Narbal area of Budgam district along with his close associate.





He was involved in several killings and attacks along the Srinagar-Baramulla Border. He has also been allegedly involved in attacks on security forces.





IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar hailed the arrest as “big success for us".



