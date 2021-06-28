



The use of drones to carry out two blasts at the Jammu airport early on Sunday morning seems to be an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot, initial probe suggests.





Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts, in which two people were injured, is an attempt from across the border.





In 2016, four to six terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Jaish-E-Mohammed terror outfit had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The subsequent operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.





Initial probe suggests IEDs were sent by two drones which were fitted with GPS that was given the exact location and target. Sources said the attack was “serious” as both countries don’t attack sensitive installations unless it’s wartime.





The explosions took place around 1.40 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. The blasts were so intense that the sound could be heard in a radius of two kilometres.





There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Teams of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts have reached the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast. A high-level meeting is underway. The investigation is on and further details are awaited.





There were also reports of two people, including one hardcore LeT terrorist, being arrested on Sunday and a 4.7 kg IED being recovered from them. However, sources said so far, there was no connection between the two incidents.





Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar early this month detected and later defused a suspected improvised explosive device. A suspicious IED planted in a steel container weighing approximately 10 kg was detected near the government quarters in Chanpora, an official had said.





He said a bomb disposal squad later defused the explosive device without causing any loss of life or damage.







