



A drone-like object was spotted by locals in the Domana area of Jammu on Saturday night, within hours of two suspected UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) being sighted in a neighbouring district.





A local youth made a video of the drone-like object with blinking light on his mobile phone. The suspected drone disappeared after three minutes.





Total three drone activities were witnessed on Saturday evening.





The first two drone sightings took place in Samba district between 8 and 9 pm. The third UAV activity was witnessed at about 9.50 pm in Domana area of Jammu district.





Security forces have launched a search operation to locate the suspected drones.





Drone sightings along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the wake of the attack on Air Force Station Jammu in June. Several drones that were neutralised were found to be carrying IEDs.





The Centre has instructed all security agencies to be extra vigilant about any flying objects ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.





Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has also directed officers to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to use drones for terrorist activities.







