



Rolls-Royce is the world leading aerospace company and its engines power commercial and military aircraft world over. Rolls-Royce and HAL ink deal for Adour engine parts to be ‘Made in India’ for global markets? R Adour aero engines powers IAF’s the Jaguar fighter and Hawk advanced jet trainer. What does it mean? India will be the party of global supply chain for Adour engine parts in India and for the international military customers. BW Businessworld’s Defence Editor Manish Kumar Jha speaks with Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia. India’s aerospace sector is gearing up for building advance capabilities like aero-engine. Last year, Rolls Royce announced to manufacture a new jet engine for the proposed fighter jets – Like AMCA and TEJAS MK-2.











