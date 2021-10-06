



New Delhi: The fifth edition of the India-Japan Maritime Bilateral Exercise (JIMEX) will be conducted in the Arabian Sea from October 6-8.





JIMEX-21 aims to develop a common understanding of operational procedures and enhance inter-operability through the conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the entire spectrum of maritime operations. Multi-faceted tactical exercises involving weapon firings, cross-deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine and air warfare drills will consolidate coordination developed by the two navies, the Ministry of Defence informed in a statement.





Indigenously built guided missile stealth destroyer 'Kochi' and guided-missile frigate INS 'Teg', under the command of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, who is the flag officer commanding the western fleet will represent the Indian Navy.





The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force will be represented by JMSDF ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier and Murasame, a Guided Missile Destroyer, led by Rear Admiral IkeuchiIzuru, Commander Escort Flotila - 3 (CCF-3). In addition to ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters and MiG-29K fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise.





Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over years. JIMEX-21 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries, the Defence Ministry informed.





The exercise will be conducted between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). JIMEX series of exercises were commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in September 2020.







