



Highly-placed sources while confirming the development said that the Indian diplomatic missions have been keeping close tabs on anti-India activities of some overseas Indians





New Delhi: India has revoked long-term visas of some of the Indian-origin foreign nationals and also cancelled Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards of those who were allegedly involved anti-India activities.





Highly-placed sources while confirming the development said that the Indian diplomatic missions have been keeping close tabs on anti-India activities of some overseas Indians.





Some of the members of the Indian diaspora reportedly registered their resentment against India over the three contentious farms laws.





Sources confirmed that the diplomatic missions are keeping an eye on Indian-origin students who get involved in abusive protests outside the embassies and high commissions situated in various foreign countries.





It is pertinent to mention that a few dozen such individuals were already blacklisted by India for indulging in anti-India activities.





Sources confirmed that in the event such people travel to India, they will be expatriated from the airport.



