In a major boost to India's capability to tackle aerial threats from both China and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has started deploying its S-400 air defence missile system in the Punjab sector.





"The first squadron is being deployed in the Punjab sector. The batteries of the first squadron would be capable of taking care of aerial threats from both Pakistan and China," government sources told news agency ANI.





The equipment of the missile systems are coming via both air and sea routes and would be quickly deployed in the designated locations, as per ANI.





The first squadron deliveries of Russia's powerful S-400 air defence missile system are expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the unit being operationalised in the next few weeks.





After its deployment, the IAF would focus on the Eastern front and provide resources for training personnel in the country. Several Indian Air Force officers and personnel have already trained on the system in Russia.





The surface-to-air missile system would give India an edge in South Asian skies as they would be able to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles from a 400 km distance.





The S-400 Triumf air defence system is equipped with four different missiles which can engage enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles, and AWACS planes at 400 km, 250 km, the medium-range 120 km and the short-range 40 km.







