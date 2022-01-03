



The explosion happened in an internal compartment onboard the warship at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Several others are reportedly injured





At least three naval personnel died in a blast onboard Indian Navy destroyer INS Ranvir on Tuesday. According to available inputs, several others were injured in the incident that happened at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.





According to an ANI input, 11 injured sailors are undergoing treatment at the local naval hospital.





The explosion reportedly happened in an internal compartment onboard the warship. Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no report of major material damage.





"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," a statement from the Indian Navy read.





The warship was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly, the statement said, adding a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause of the explosion.







