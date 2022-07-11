



Kathmandu: Visiting Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Liu Jianchao paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur and Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka on Sunday after landing in the capital city Kathmandu.





Jianchao met the PM at his official residence Baluwatar and later visited FM Khadka's office to meet him.





"H.E. Mr Liu Jianchao paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr Sher Bahadur Deuba today. Matters of mutual interest between Nepal and China were discussed during the call on," a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal stated.





During the meeting, the Chinese side pressed Nepal on the ongoing anti-China protests and raised the issue of not letting Nepali land be used against China, a source close to the Prime Minister informed ANI.





In a separate tweet, the Ministry stated, "Hon FM Dr Narayan Khadka had a cordial meeting with HE Mr Liu Jianchao, Minister of IDCPC of the PRC today. The two Ministers discussed on various matters of Nepal-China relations and exchanged views on further strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation."





Foreign Minister Khadka is also hosting a dinner in honour of CPP leader Jianchao at Hotel Marriott. The CCP leader's visit after assuming the responsibility of the CCP department and holding talks with top political leadership here shows China has been prioritizing Nepal.





Jianchao has begun his foreign tour from Nepal after assuming the leadership of CCP's international liaison wing earlier in June.





Before arriving here, he had held virtual dialogues with CPN-UML Chairman KP Oli, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Foreign Minister Khadka.





Liu Jianchao, leading an eight-member delegation, landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu this morning for his four-day visit.





This is Liu's first visit to Nepal since he took over the office in the first week of June, Pardafas, a Nepalese news portal reported.





The CCP Foreign Department Chief is staying at Hotel Dwarika. This is another high-level visit from neighbouring country China after the visit of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March.





Jiancho- Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China's visit to Nepal comes ahead of the general elections which are expected by November this year.





The visit also follows the Nepal Parliament's ratification of the United States' Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Compact despite China's strong reservations.





More recently, another US State Partnership Program (SPP) in the field of security and military caused a flurry of debates in the country. China expressed grave concerns over whether Nepal would be a US ally in defence cooperation. The Chinese government even commended the decision after the Nepal government decided not to be a part of the SPP.





The report further states that the Chinese Communist Party is also keen to expand ties with the Nepali Congress.





Besides building party-to-party ties between the CPC and Nepal's political parties, and expediting the China-led Belt and Road Initiative, the delegation will also look to promote Chinese interests in Nepal.







