



Amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to approve a comprehensive set of proposals exceeding ₹1,00,000 Crores aimed at modernising India's armed forces across the Army, Air Force, and Navy.





This marks the first major DAC meeting since the launch of Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror and strategic surveillance initiative, reflecting the government’s urgency in strengthening national defence in response to evolving security challenges.





Key proposals on the agenda include:





Quick Reaction Surface-To-Air Missile (QRSAM) System





A ₹30,000 crore project to equip the Indian Army with DRDO-developed QRSAM systems, capable of neutralising aerial threats within a 30 km range. This system will significantly enhance India’s layered air defence architecture, providing rapid interception capabilities against enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles.





I-STAR Spy Planes





The Indian Air Force is seeking approval for the procurement of three Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting, and Reconnaissance (I-STAR) aircraft. These planes will be sourced from international manufacturers and subsequently modified by DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems in collaboration with private sector partners. The I-STAR fleet will improve real-time battlefield awareness, intelligence gathering, and precision strike capabilities, thus bolstering the Air Force's operational edge.





DRDO Sea Mines





The Indian Navy has proposed the induction of pressure-based moored mines developed by DRDO. These sea mines are intended to counter enemy submarines and surface ships, thereby enhancing maritime security in strategic waters and deterring potential threats along India’s maritime frontiers.





Upgrading Su-30MKI Fighter Jets





The plan to modernise 84 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, previously approved in principle, is expected to be further considered. The upgrade will focus on advanced avionics, new weapon systems, and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities, ensuring these frontline aircraft remain effective against contemporary threats.





Underwater Autonomous Vessels





The Navy is also pushing for the acquisition of unmanned underwater drones. These autonomous vessels will play a critical role in undersea warfare, surveillance, and intelligence gathering, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and secure its vast maritime domain.





The DAC’s decisions are poised to significantly boost India’s operational readiness, reflecting a dual emphasis on indigenisation and the adoption of advanced technologies. These upgrades will not only address immediate security concerns but also lay the groundwork for a more robust, future-ready military infrastructure.





The meeting underscores the government’s commitment to equipping the armed forces with cutting-edge capabilities amid heightened regional tensions and the ongoing strategic imperatives of Operation Sindoor.