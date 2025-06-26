



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a landmark milestone in India's journey toward defence self-reliance with the successful development of its Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbine. Designed specifically for modern urban warfare and anti-terrorism operations, this indigenous weapon system represents a significant breakthrough in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a pivotal moment in the country's transition from defence importer to indigenous manufacturer.





Indigenous Excellence In Combat Engineering





The CQB carbine, developed by DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, showcases cutting-edge military engineering tailored for contemporary combat scenarios. This compact firearm weighs approximately 3.3 kilograms and features an overall length of less than 800 millimetres, making it exceptionally maneuverable in confined spaces where traditional rifles would prove cumbersome. The weapon delivers an effective range of 200 meters, providing infantry soldiers with reliable precision in close-quarters engagements.





What distinguishes this carbine from its international counterparts is its unique dual-ammunition capability. The weapon can seamlessly fire both NATO-standard 5.56x45mm ammunition and INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rounds, providing operational flexibility that few weapons in its class can match. This dual compatibility eliminates logistical complications and ensures sustained operational readiness regardless of ammunition supply constraints.





Advanced Technical Specifications And Combat Features





The carbine incorporates state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, including metal injection moulding and forged steel construction, which enhance its reliability and durability under extreme operational conditions. The weapon features a 30-round curved magazine designed for consistent ammunition feeding during rapid fire scenarios. Multiple Picatinny rails positioned at the 3, 6, 9, and 12 o'clock positions allow for comprehensive accessory mounting, including optical sights, tactical lasers, vertical fore grips, and other mission-specific equipment.





The carbine's ambidextrous design accommodates both right-handed and left-handed operators, while its telescopic stock configuration allows for adaptable length adjustment based on operational requirements. Additional combat-ready features include a detachable bayonet with a minimum blade length of 120mm, mechanical safeties, and provisions for low-light operations.





Performance evaluations conducted according to international standards demonstrate the weapon's exceptional accuracy, with single-shot firing achieving nine hits out of ten shots within a 15cm x 15cm target at 100 meters, and automatic fire achieving minimum 60% hits on a 24cm x 24cm target under similar conditions. The weapon maintains a rate of fire of approximately 600 rounds per minute while ensuring reliability with no more than three Class I or Class II stoppages in 2,000 rounds of continuous firing.





Strategic Public-Private Partnership Model





The CQB carbine represents a successful collaboration between DRDO's research capabilities and private sector manufacturing expertise. Bharat Forge Limited, through its defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems, emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder in the Indian Army's procurement tender, demonstrating the competitiveness of indigenous manufacturing. This partnership exemplifies the synergy between government research institutions and private industry that forms the backbone of India's defence manufacturing transformation.





Prateek Kishore, Director General of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) at DRDO, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating that it represents "a case of full synergy between the development agency as well as the manufacturing agency, which has led to the success of this particular product". The partnership leverages Bharat Forge's advanced manufacturing capabilities, including state-of-the-art forging facilities and precision machining technologies developed for automotive and defence applications.





Addressing Critical Operational Requirements





The CQB carbine directly addresses the Indian Armed Forces' long-standing requirement for a lightweight, versatile weapon system optimized for urban warfare scenarios. Close Quarter Battle operations, which involve combat in confined environments such as buildings, alleyways, and bunkers, require weapons that prioritize maneuverability over long-range capabilities. Traditional assault rifles, while effective in open terrain, often prove unwieldy in tight spaces where rapid target acquisition and precise fire control are essential.





The weapon's compact design significantly improves tactical mobility during building clearances, counter-terrorism operations, and other close-quarters engagements where speed and precision are critical. Modern urban warfare scenarios increasingly demand weapons that can operate effectively in environments where civilian populations may be present, requiring enhanced accuracy and reduced collateral damage potential.





Substantial Defence Procurement And Economic Impact





The Ministry of Defence issued an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in 2022 for the procurement of 425,213 units of 5.56x45mm CQB carbines under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, representing a contract value estimated at ₹2,000-2,770 crore. This procurement represents the largest indigenous small arms contract since the introduction of the INSAS rifle system in the early 2000s.





The contract will facilitate large-scale production at Bharat Forge's Pune facility, creating significant employment opportunities and contributing to the local economy. The production timeline spans 8-10 years, ensuring sustained manufacturing activity and continued technology development. This long-term commitment provides stability for the defence manufacturing ecosystem while building indigenous capabilities for future weapon system requirements.





Contribution To Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative





The CQB carbine development aligns perfectly with India's strategic vision of defence self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. India's defence production has achieved unprecedented growth, reaching ₹1.27 lakh crore in value terms during FY 2023-24, representing a 174% increase from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15. This transformation reflects the successful implementation of government policies focused on reducing import dependence and building indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





The carbine project demonstrates India's evolution from importing approximately 70% of its defence equipment to now manufacturing around 65% domestically. This shift represents a fundamental change in India's defence acquisition strategy, reducing dependence on traditional suppliers including Russia, Israel, and the United States. The success of indigenous weapon systems like the CQB carbine establishes a scalable model for future defence projects while creating a robust industrial base capable of supporting India's security requirements.





Defence exports have similarly experienced remarkable growth, increasing from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to $2.51 billion in 2023-24, with government targets aiming for $5.95 billion by 2029. The proven performance of indigenous systems in recent operations has generated significant market confidence, with leading defence firms experiencing combined market capitalization increases exceeding ₹1.5 lakh crore.





Global Competitiveness And Future Prospects





The CQB carbine's performance evaluation according to international standards positions it competitively against global alternatives while offering significant cost advantages. The weapon meets the requirements of world-class systems in its category, demonstrating that Indian defence technology has achieved parity with established international manufacturers.





The success of this program establishes India's credentials as a reliable producer of military small arms, potentially opening opportunities for export to friendly nations seeking cost-effective, high-performance weapon systems. The carbine's proven reliability, combined with India's competitive manufacturing costs, positions it attractively in the global defence market.





DRDO's broader portfolio includes 28 indigenous weapon systems available for emergency procurement, demonstrating the organization's comprehensive capabilities across multiple defence domains. This extensive catalogue of proven systems provides the Indian Armed Forces with indigenous alternatives across a wide spectrum of operational requirements, further reducing import dependence while strengthening national security.





The CQB carbine represents more than a successful weapon development program; it symbolizes India's transformation into a confident, capable defence manufacturing nation. Through strategic partnerships between government research institutions and private industry, India has demonstrated its ability to develop, produce, and field world-class military systems that meet the demanding requirements of modern warfare while supporting the broader vision of national self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





