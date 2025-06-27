



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting held in Qingdao, China.





During their interaction, Singh highlighted the importance of both nations maintaining the current positive momentum in their bilateral relationship and cautioned against introducing new complexities that could hinder progress. The two ministers engaged in a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on various issues pertaining to India-China ties.





Singh expressed satisfaction over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a hiatus of nearly six years, signalling a hopeful step towards enhanced people-to-people connectivity between the two countries. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh stated, “Held talks with Admiral Dong Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao.





We had a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on issues pertaining to bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship.”





Singh arrived in China on Thursday to participate in the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, where he was warmly welcomed by Admiral Dong Jun. The two leaders, along with other dignitaries, also posed for a group photograph ahead of the formal proceedings.





In related diplomatic developments, on June 23, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a significant meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. The discussions focused on recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the necessity of promoting the overall growth of bilateral ties, including fostering greater people-to-people interactions.





NSA Doval emphasized the critical need to counter terrorism in all its forms to maintain peace and stability in the region. The dialogue also covered a broad spectrum of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the meeting in a statement posted on X, noting, “NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest.”





These high-level engagements between India and China reflect a shared commitment to stabilizing and advancing their relationship amidst complex regional dynamics, with an emphasis on dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding.





Based On ANI Report







