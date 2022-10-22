



The F-15 EX incorporates next-generation design and technology built on a digital thread





Dynamatic Technologies has announced the completion of the first F-15 former assemblies for Boeing. Boeing awarded the contract to the Bengaluru-based firm in September 2021 to manufacture assemblies for the F-15 fighter jet.





The manufacture of the first aero-structure in India by Dynamatics for the advanced F-15 is a significant milestone for the Indian aerospace and defence industry. The F-15 EX incorporates next-generation design and technology built on a digital thread.





Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies, said the collaboration between Boeing and Dynamatic to transfer technical & artisanal skills for complex assemblies was an example of deep industrialisation. “100% of the components are indigenously developed by us in addition to final assembly.”





Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, said completing the first made-in-India aero-structure by Dynamatic Technologies for the F-15 marked a significant milestone in the effort Boeing has put in over the years to help build a strong foundation of indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





“It is through this scaling up and maturation of our industrial partners’ capabilities and capacity that will support India’s aspiration to become Aatmanirbhar in aerospace and defence,” he added.





Dynamatic Technologies is now part of three Boeing’s programmes, the P-8I, CH-47 Chinook, and F15 EX programmes internationally. It has been closely associated with Boeing as its strategic supplier partner for over a decade.







