



New Delhi: Pakistan's prime minister has been vocal throughout the year with his criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. From condemning India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and now the Citizenship Amendment Act, he has not let anything contentious skip his by.





The agenda based on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutava ideology is aimed at not only removing the identity of the Kashmiri people but millions of people residing in India as well, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said during a talk with Kashmiri activist Tony Ashai in the capital Islamabad on Monday.





The nationalist volunteer organisation RSS is the parental organisation of India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its seven decades old special status, provided under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, in August. Ever since then the union territories have been under a communications blockade.





Imran Khan said Modi’s dream will not be realised, adding that his government and the people of Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris on all fronts including political, moral, and diplomatic.





Ashai, meanwhile, said that the international community will have to understand the agenda of the Modi government.





Khan recently predicted that the people of India would stand up against Modi, not only Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs and Christians as well. "They know that what he is about to do in India is the same what Hitler did 60-70 years ago against the Jews".





The tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise since the Pulwama terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on 14 February that killed 40 security personnel. It prompted Indian air strikes on 26 February on a alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba hub in the Balakot region of Pakistan and the next day it led to a dogfight between the two countries.





Relations became further strained when India abrogated Kashmir’s special status in August.







