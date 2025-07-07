



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, delivered a strong condemnation of terrorism, labelling it a "grave threat to humanity" and describing the recent Pahalgam attack as an "onslaught on the entire humanity."





He emphasised that all BRICS leaders united in their condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, reflecting a collective resolve against terrorism. Modi stressed that those who fund, promote, or provide safe havens to terrorists must face the harshest consequences, underscoring the necessity for global cooperation in combating terrorism.





In his address on 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance,' the Prime Minister highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in international institutions. He argued that organizations established in the 20th century, such as the United Nations, IMF, World Bank, and WTO, are increasingly inadequate in addressing contemporary global challenges, particularly those faced by developing nations.





Modi called for a multipolar and inclusive world order, advocating for reforms that would make these institutions more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient.





A significant focus of Modi's speech was on enhancing the voice and agency of the Global South within global governance structures. He reiterated India's commitment to supporting developing countries, especially concerning sustainable development, climate finance, and technological access.





The Prime Minister pointed out that developing nations require greater support to achieve their developmental goals and to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century.





Looking towards the future of BRICS, Modi emphasized the group's potential to shape a more balanced and multipolar global order. He identified diversity and multipolarity as key strengths of BRICS and suggested that the bloc could play a pivotal role in fostering a more equitable international system.





Modi proposed the establishment of a science and research repository within BRICS, particularly by Global South countries, to focus on critical mineral supply chains and to bolster resilience. He also encouraged BRICS cooperation on responsible artificial intelligence, highlighting the importance of technological advancement and ethical considerations.





The Prime Minister also announced his forthcoming participation in sessions dedicated to environmental action, climate goals, and global health. He planned to showcase India's initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuels Alliance, International Big Cats, and Mission LiFE, all aimed at promoting sustainable, pro-people, and pro-planet development.





The summit concluded with the adoption of a leaders' declaration that strongly reflected India's key priorities. Notably, the sixth paragraph of the declaration reiterated the need for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, especially the Security Council, to better represent the interests and aspirations of developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.





The declaration called for a more democratic and effective UN system, supporting the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing nations, including BRICS members, to play a greater role in international affairs. This strong reiteration of support for reform was seen as a significant achievement for India and Brazil, reinforcing their growing influence in global governance.





Based On ANI Report





