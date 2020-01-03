



SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.





Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.





He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired at them, triggering an encounter.





In the encounter, three terrorists were killed, the official said, adding further details were awaited.







