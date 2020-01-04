



Newly-appointed Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday asserted that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to exist in Pakistan, adding that the Indian Army has been keeping a close eye to make sure that nothing untoward takes place on the Indian side.





Speaking on the issue of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, he said, "This problem of terrorism is not something new. We have been tackling this for many years now, we have very strong counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration bid to deal with this situation. But the fact remains that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to be where it is and we keeping a close eye on this to make sure nothing untoward takes place on our side."





When asked on the possibility of a surgical strike by the Indian Army if Pakistan tries to launch another attack like that of Pulwama, General Naravane said, "You see, every response is dynamic in nature and what response will be in the future it will be not correct to speculate it right now. What the response will be, what dimension it will be, that will remain to be seen as and when it happens."





The Army chief rebuffed reports of claims of Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, that India is removing fences on the borders. He called such claims as the propaganda of the Pakistan Minister to divert the attention of his own countrymen from the situation that is prevailing in their country. "I think, those reports that certain fencing has been removed or some troops have been positioned or stationed, those were just false propaganda on his part to raise the level and divert the attention of his own countrymen from the situation that is prevailing in his own country. There is nothing, that sort from our side," added the Army Chief.





Speaking on his key priorities as the new Army Chief, General Naravane said, "After taking over as Army chief, as I would say has been the priority with every chief is to ensure the operational preparedness of the army and make sure that we are never found wanting and we are able to meet any threat as and when it arises."





The Army Chief stated that infiltration attempts are being made, adding that the Indian Army has been successful in foiling these attempts. "Attempts at infiltration continue to be made and we have been successful in foiling these attempts and this high level of alertness and preparedness on our side will continue and we will not let our guard down," he added.





On the ties with China, General Naravane asserted that after the informal meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at China's Wuhan in 2018, the security forces of both the countries have developed greater understanding. "After the Wuhan summit, certain strategic guidelines were formulated and these have been decimated to the armies on both sides. As a result of that, there has been greater understanding and bonhomie at the ground level. We have regular border personal meetings both schedule and on important days like new year, PLA day, Diwali and such like. This kind of interaction has gone a long way in dispelling misperceptions and fostering greater understanding among ourselves," said the Army chief.





He also stated that after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, there has been a definitive improvement in the situation on the ground. "I say this based on facts and figures of various indices. The incident of violence, be it stone-pelting, terrorist-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is a great improvement in law and order situation and hope it augers well for Jammu and Kashmir," he added.





On women's role in the Army, the Army Chief said, "We have been inducting women in the armed forces. As u know, earlier women were only in Army Medical Corps (AMC) and gradually we opened it up for the services--that is the Army Service Corps and then we broadened the avenues like the supporting arms such as the engineers. There is a continues transition that is taking place."





General Naravane, who was the Vice Chief of Army Staff, succeeded General Bipin Rawat whose three-year term as Army chief ended on December 31, 2019.







