

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has unequivocally denied reports suggesting that Islamabad has finalised a deal to purchase China's advanced J-35A stealth fighter jets, characterising the speculation as "media hype" designed to boost Chinese defence sales. This categorical rejection comes amid swirling reports that Pakistan would become the first international operator of China's fifth-generation stealth fighter, potentially acquiring 40 aircraft by 2026.





Pak Defence Minister's Categorical Denial





During a televised interview with Arab News, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was emphatic in dismissing the rumoured acquisition. "I think it's only in the media, you know. It's only in the media and it's good for sales, Chinese defence sales," he stated, suggesting that the reports were commercially motivated rather than factually grounded. This marks the first high-level official response from Pakistan's defence establishment to months of speculation that had gained considerable traction in international media.





Asif's denial addressed claims that Pakistan had signed an agreement for 40 J-35A jets equipped with advanced PL-17 long-range air-to-air missiles, with deliveries potentially beginning as early as August 2025. The minister's statement represents a deliberate effort to manage expectations and avoid escalating regional tensions, particularly with India, which monitors Pakistan's military acquisitions closely.





Origins And Evolution of The J-35A Speculation





The rumours surrounding a Pakistan-China J-35A deal first emerged in late 2024, gaining significant momentum following the aircraft's high-profile debut at the Zhuhai Air Show in November. Pakistani broadcaster 24 News HD initially reported that the Pakistan Air Force had approved the purchase of 40 jets, with deliveries expected within two years to replace aging American F-16s and French Mirage fighters.





The speculation intensified when Pakistan's government appeared to confirm China's offer through its official social media account, stating that Beijing had offered "40 fifth-generation Shenyang J-35 stealth aircraft, Shaanxi KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C), and HQ-19 air defence systems". Various outlets, including Defence Security Asia, claimed that China was fast-tracking delivery to as early as August 2025, citing high-level diplomatic and military exchanges between the two nations.





Reports also suggested that China had offered Pakistan a substantial discount, potentially halving the cost of the jets as part of what some described as a "flash sale" to secure Pakistan as the first export customer for the J-35A. This alleged 50% discount generated significant attention and criticism within China, with some observers questioning why Beijing would provide steep discounts to a cash-strapped ally with unpaid defence bills.





Pakistan-China Defence Partnership: A Strategic Alliance





Pakistan's defence relationship with China represents one of the most comprehensive military partnerships globally, with China accounting for 81% of Pakistan's arms imports from 2020 to 2024. This dependency reflects shared strategic interests in countering India's regional influence and deepening bilateral cooperation under initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.





Previous significant acquisitions include the JF-17 Thunder, a lightweight multirole fighter co-developed by both nations, and the J-10C, a 4.5-generation fighter acquired in 2022 to match India's Rafale jets. These acquisitions have substantially enhanced Pakistan's air capabilities, with the J-10C reportedly performing effectively during recent tensions with India, particularly during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





China's role as Pakistan's primary arms supplier extends beyond aircraft to include naval vessels, air defence systems, and missile technology. According to SIPRI data, Pakistan consumed 63% of China's total arms exports between 2020-2024, making it China's most significant defence customer globally.





Strategic Implications For South Asian Security





Despite Asif's denial, the broader implications of the J-35A speculation underscore the intensifying arms race in South Asia. Pakistan's sustained military modernisation efforts, supported by Chinese technology transfers, represent a direct challenge to India's conventional military superiority. The potential acquisition of stealth fighters would significantly alter the regional balance of power, particularly given India's lack of comparable technology until its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft becomes operational around 2035.





India has responded to these developments by accelerating its own stealth fighter program and exploring partnerships with Western manufacturers. The May 2025 approval of India's AMCA stealth fighter framework represents a direct response to perceived threats from Chinese-supplied Pakistani capabilities. This dynamic reflects the broader pattern of action-reaction cycles that characterise South Asian military competition.





The regional implications extend beyond bilateral India-Pakistan tensions to encompass broader U.S.-China strategic competition. Pakistan's growing reliance on Chinese military technology complicates U.S. efforts to maintain influence in South Asia, particularly as Washington deepens its strategic partnership with India.





Economic And Political Constraints





Asif's denial of the J-35A deal may also reflect Pakistan's challenging economic circumstances, which constrain major defence acquisitions despite strategic imperatives. Pakistan recently increased its defence budget by 20% to $9 billion while simultaneously cutting development projects and reducing the overall national budget by 7%. These financial pressures limit Pakistan's ability to pursue expensive platforms like the J-35A, which would represent a multi-billion-dollar investment.





The timing of Asif's denial coincides with Pakistan's efforts to diversify its defence relationships, including recent high-level military exchanges with the United States. Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu's visit to Washington in July 2025—the first by a PAF chief in over a decade—suggests Islamabad's desire to balance its relationship with China through renewed engagement with the U.S..





Future Prospects And Strategic Uncertainty





While Asif's denial may temporarily dampen speculation about an imminent J-35A deal, it does not preclude future Pakistani interest in modernising its air force with advanced stealth capabilities. The Pakistan Air Force faces increasing pressure to maintain technological parity with India's expanding capabilities, including additional Rafale acquisitions and Su-30MKI upgrades.





The defence minister's careful wording—characterising the reports as "media hype" rather than categorically ruling out future discussions—suggests that negotiations may continue behind closed doors. Defence analysts note that acquisitions of this magnitude typically require extensive negotiations regardless of the depth of China-Pakistan defence cooperation.





China's continued silence on the alleged deal maintains strategic ambiguity while keeping the J-35A in international spotlight. This approach allows Beijing to gauge market interest without committing to specific timelines or terms, a common practice in Chinese defence exports.





For the United States, the prospect of Chinese stealth fighters operating in South Asia represents a significant strategic concern, particularly as Washington seeks to maintain technological superiority and regional influence. The successful performance of Chinese weapons during Operation Sindoor has already enhanced Beijing's credibility as an arms supplier, potentially attracting additional customers seeking alternatives to Western platforms.





The evolving dynamics also underscore the limitations of traditional alliance structures in an era of great power competition, where countries like Pakistan maintain complex relationships with multiple major powers based on evolving strategic interests rather than ideological alignment.





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's denial of the J-35A deal represents more than a simple refutation of media reports—it reflects the complex interplay of strategic ambitions, economic constraints, and regional security dynamics that characterise contemporary South Asian geopolitics.





While the immediate prospects for a J-35A acquisition may have dimmed, the underlying drivers that generated the speculation—Pakistan's need for advanced air capabilities, China's export ambitions, and the intensifying regional arms race—remain unchanged. The eventual resolution of this issue will significantly influence the future trajectory of military competition in one of the world's most strategically important and volatile regions.





IDN (With Inputs From BM)







