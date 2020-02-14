A Russian Air Defence System at the ongoing DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow





Lucknow: Fourteen agreements were inked on Thursday between Russian defence majors and Indian military firms providing for joint production of spare parts of a number of military platforms and weapon systems.





The MoUs were signed under a framework of an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) sealed between India and Russia in September last year.





The armed forces have been facing difficulties due to long delays in supply of spare parts of Russian origin military platforms and systems. Russia has been a leading supplier of military hardware to India for last six decades.





The agreements were signed on the second day of DefExpo, India''s premier biennial defence exhibition.





A total of 14 MoUs were exchanged between the Russian manufacturers and the Indian companies at the 5th round of India-Russia Military Industrial Conference (IRMIC) that took place on Thursday at DefExpo, a government press release said.





The first ''Request for Proposal'' for manufacturing of parts in India under the provisions of IGA was also handed over by the Indian Navy to the "identified Indian industry", said the release.





"The (both) sides acknowledged that this would pave way for more cases and contracts for joint manufacturing of spares parts in the days ahead," it added.





The IGA provides framework for partnership of Russian defence companies with Indian industry for manufacturing of spare parts of Russian origin equipment that are being used by the Indian defence forces.





Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who was co-chair of the conference, elaborated that the Indian side has taken a number of steps to expedite the collaboration between the Indian and Russian companies and looks forward for "expeditious commencement of manufacturing in India", according to the release.





Russian Deputy Industry Minister Oleg Ryazantsev said that the Russian side would "actively participate" in the collaborations under the ambit of the IGA and take all necessary steps to facilitate manufacturing of parts in India.







