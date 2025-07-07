



The BJP has launched a strong attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of reports that China orchestrated a misinformation campaign to undermine the reputation and sales of French-made Rafale fighter jets after their deployment in India-Pakistan clashes.





Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of consistently undermining Indian armed forces and amplifying enemy military models, specifically highlighting Gandhi’s repeated praise of Chinese military technology and tactics between 2021 and 2023.





Malviya cited several instances to support his claims: in the Lok Sabha in 2021, Gandhi questioned why Indian forces were not using Chinese-style surveillance drones and praised the tactics of China’s People’s Liberation Army during the Ladakh stand-off.





At a 2023 academic interaction in London, Gandhi reportedly stated that China was winning the “technology race” and urged India to learn from Chinese military innovation, including drone warfare. In a 2022 closed-door discussion with defence experts, Gandhi is said to have pressed for exploring options similar to China’s tactical drone deployment at the border.





Malviya asserted that Gandhi has a “knack for ending up on the wrong side of the patriotic discourse,” especially at a time when, according to an Associated Press report, China used its embassies to spread doubts about the Rafale’s performance, aiming to damage France’s defence industry and its strategic partnerships in Asia.





In response, Congress spokesperson Pooja Tripathi called the BJP’s accusations ironic, pointing out that Rahul Gandhi had, in fact, warned in Parliament in 2022 that pushing Pakistan towards China would force India to confront two adversaries simultaneously.





Tripathi argued that the real threat lies in China allegedly providing real-time intelligence during conflicts, which raises serious questions about India’s strategic military security. She emphasized that Gandhi does not run the government and insisted that it is the government’s responsibility to answer these concerns, not deflect by targeting the opposition.





The broader political context includes ongoing Congress criticism of the Modi government’s handling of national security and defence procurement, with the Rafale deal remaining a contentious political issue since its inception.





The BJP, meanwhile, frames Gandhi’s statements as detrimental to national interests, especially in light of external efforts—such as China’s alleged campaign—to weaken India’s defence credibility.





Based On A NDTV Report







