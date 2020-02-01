



IIT Madras will unveil a potentially revolutionary concept of a 155mm ramjet-powered pseudo-missile shell that can fire at targets more than 70-80km away at the DefExpo 2020 to attract eyeballs of the MOD officials for funding to develop the program





In a major breakthrough, IIT-Madras will unveil a ramjet-powered pseudo-missile shell capable of hitting targets as far as 70-80 Km. This is a potentially revolutionary concept and it will be unveiled at the DefExpo 2020, reports Aerodynamic111 on twitter.





Engineers in IIT are trying to get the attention of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for funding and Lt Gen Palepu Ravi Shankar, (Retd) Director General of Artillery (Retd.) who has joined the Department of Aerospace engineering at IIT Madras has revealed that, “We have a solid concept to develop a ramjet-powered shell if Government parts with funds to move ahead with the program".





Norway's Nammo in 2018 has showcased 155mm Solid Fuel Ramjet projectile which will go into production between 2023 and 2024.

IIT Madras will unveil a potentially revolutionary concept of a 155mm ramjet-powered pseudo-missile shell that can fire at targets more than 70-80km away at the DefExpo2020 to attract eyeballs of the MOD officials for funding the program to develop. pic.twitter.com/MOQikEnsPS — Aerodynamics (@Aerodynamic111) January 30, 2020

Dissection of a 155mm ramjet-powered artillery shell, image gives a vague idea about the theory, techniques and technology involved in the system

A ramjet-powered artillery shell is like launching a missile from a cannon which will travel at three times the speed of sound (1029 m/s) powered by ramjet motor and allow the projectile to hit a moving target at long ranges'.

The advantage of the revolutionary ramjet-powered artillery shell will mean ramjet rounds would exponentially increase the possible target area to more than 31,079 square kilometres without the howitzers ever having to relocate and ground forces could operate far further from those elements while still having vital artillery support on call. So, here is the dissection of a 155mm ramjet-powered artillery shell. Pictures are giving a vague idea about the theory and techniques involved in the system. pic.twitter.com/6346Wt7mzh

— Amiet R. Kashyap (@Amitraaz) January 30, 2020 Indian Army is already procuring M982 Excalibur extended-range guided artillery shells which have a range of 40 km for its newly acquired M777 155 mm 39-calibre towed howitzer guns and the K-9 Vajra 155 mm/52 cal. India's indigenous ATAGS already has demonstrated a astounding range of 47 km using HEBB projectiles at Pokhran and a range of 58 km was achieved at high-altitude winter trails in the Himalayan Sikkim region in India.



With the possibility of the ATAGS and other similar indigenous artillery programs coming of age, and the development of indigenous capabilities in smart munitions; this can be a game changer for the Army, and the country.





Our Bureau



