



Pakistan's impending acquisition of Chinese J-35 stealth fighter jets represents a potentially game-changing development in South Asian air power dynamics, threatening to erode India's long-held aerial superiority advantage. The implications of this strategic shift extend far beyond simple aircraft numbers, fundamentally altering the regional military balance and forcing India to reassess its defence priorities.





The J-35 Stealth Fighter: Capabilities And Specifications





The Shenyang J-35, China's second fifth-generation stealth fighter after the J-20, emerged as a formidable platform when it was publicly unveiled in November 2024. This twin-engine, single-seat supersonic aircraft is designed for multi-role missions and incorporates advanced avionics systems including an active electronically scanned array radar, electro-optical targeting system, and infrared search-and-track capabilities. The aircraft represents a significant technological leap, with China's Global Times describing it as functioning within a "stealth and counter-stealth combat framework" designed to gain air superiority while eliminating enemy air defence forces.





The J-35's stealth characteristics are particularly concerning for India's defence planners, if Chinese data can be believed. The aircraft reportedly possesses a radar cross-section of just 0.001 square meters, making it comparable to the American F-35 in terms of low observability. This minuscule radar signature means Pakistani J-35s would be extremely difficult to detect using conventional radar systems, potentially allowing them to approach Indian airspace undetected until they are dangerously close to their targets. The aircraft can achieve speeds of Mach 1.8, making it faster than the F-35 though not as fast as the F-22.





Beyond stealth, the J-35 supposedly incorporates sophisticated networking capabilities that enable it to share target information with other weapon systems, including surface-to-air missiles, and use its radar to guide other weapons to engage targets. This system-of-systems approach multiplies the aircraft's effectiveness beyond its individual capabilities, creating a force multiplication effect that could prove decisive in combat scenarios.





Pakistan's Strategic Acquisition Deal





Pakistan's reported plan to acquire 40 J-35 stealth fighters, specifically the FC-31 export variant, represents a quantum leap in the Pakistan Air Force's capabilities. The first deliveries are expected to begin as early as August 2025, with Pakistani pilots already undergoing training in China. This timeline would make Pakistan one of the first countries outside China to operate fifth-generation stealth fighters, joining an elite club of nations with such advanced capabilities.





The financial aspects of this deal have generated significant controversy, with reports suggesting China is offering the aircraft at a substantial 50% discount. This pricing strategy has drawn criticism from Chinese citizens who question why their government would subsidise military exports to a financially struggling ally that still owes money for previous aircraft purchases. The discounted price reflects China's strategic interest in establishing Pakistan as a showcase for its military technology while simultaneously pressuring India on multiple fronts.





The acquisition is particularly concerning given Pakistan's existing Chinese aircraft inventory, which includes 20 J-10C fighters and numerous JF-17 Thunder aircraft. The addition of stealth fighters would create a layered air defence and offensive capability that could significantly complicate India's military planning, especially in scenarios involving cross-border operations or defensive responses to terrorist attacks.





India's Current Air Power Advantage And Vulnerabilities





India has traditionally maintained air superiority over Pakistan through superior numbers and increasingly advanced technology. The Indian Air Force operates approximately 513 fighter aircraft compared to Pakistan's 328, providing a substantial numerical advantage. This superiority has been further enhanced by India's acquisition of 36 French Rafale fighter jets, which were completed with the delivery of the final aircraft in December 2022. These advanced fourth-generation-plus fighters have provided India with significant technological advantages in air-to-air combat and precision strike capabilities.





However, the looming introduction of stealth fighters into Pakistani service threatens to neutralise many of these advantages. The Rafale, despite its advanced capabilities, remains a non-stealth aircraft that would be vulnerable to detection and engagement by stealth fighters operating with the element of surprise. India's current air defence systems, while robust, are primarily designed to counter conventional aircraft and may struggle to detect and engage low-observable targets like the J-35.





The geographic realities of the India-Pakistan border further complicate India's defensive challenges. The relatively short distances between major population centres and military installations mean that stealth aircraft could penetrate deep into Indian airspace before being detected, potentially striking critical targets before effective countermeasures could be deployed. This compression of warning time represents a fundamental shift in the strategic calculus that has governed India-Pakistan air power dynamics for decades.





The Two-Front War Scenario





Perhaps the most alarming aspect of Pakistan's J-35 acquisition is its potential impact on India's ability to handle a two-front conflict involving both Pakistan and China. China already operates approximately 300 J-20 stealth fighters, with production rates approaching 100 aircraft annually. By 2030, Chinese forces could field up to 400 J-20s while Pakistan operates two squadrons of J-35s, creating a combined stealth fighter force of over 440 aircraft facing India.





This scenario would place enormous pressure on India's air defence systems and strategic planning. In a two-front conflict, India would be forced to divide its air assets between the western border with Pakistan and the northern border with China, reducing the concentration of forces available for either theatre. The presence of stealth fighters on both fronts would complicate target prioritisation and force India to maintain heightened alert levels across vast geographic areas, straining both human and material resources.





The coordinated nature of China-Pakistan military cooperation, demonstrated through joint exercises like the recent Warrior-8 counterterrorism drill, suggests that any future conflict could involve synchronised operations designed to overwhelm India's defensive capabilities. The combination of Chinese numerical superiority and Pakistani geographic positioning could create tactical situations that would be extremely difficult for India to counter effectively without its own stealth fighter capabilities.





India's Air Defence Modernisation Efforts





Recognising these emerging threats, India has been working to upgrade its air defence systems, though the timeline for these improvements may not keep pace with the deployment of regional stealth fighters. The country has deployed S-400 missile defence systems acquired from Russia, with the first regiment operational since December 2021 and additional systems being deployed along both the Pakistan and China borders. These advanced surface-to-air missile systems can engage targets at ranges up to 400 kilometres and have already demonstrated their effectiveness during recent border tensions.





India is also developing indigenous air defence capabilities under Project Kusha, which aims to create a domestic equivalent to the S-400 system. However, the prototype for this system is not expected for another 12-18 months, with operational deployment still years away. Similarly, India has been upgrading its radar infrastructure with systems like the Ashwini Low-Level Transportable AESA radars to enhance low-altitude coverage, but these conventional radar systems may still struggle to detect stealth aircraft effectively.





The integration of these defence systems represents a significant investment in India's protective capabilities, but defence experts question whether even advanced surface-to-air missiles can effectively counter stealth fighters operating with the element of surprise and advanced electronic warfare capabilities. The fundamental challenge remains that defensive systems are reactive by nature, while stealth fighters provide offensive forces with the initiative to choose when and where to engage.





India's Stealth Fighter Development: The AMCA Program





India's primary response to the emerging stealth fighter gap is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which received significant momentum with the approval of its execution model in May 2025. The program represents India's most ambitious indigenous fighter development project, aiming to create a twin-engine, stealth multi-role fighter comparable to international fifth-generation aircraft. The Defence Ministry has established a framework for industry partnership, with 24 companies competing for the opportunity to join the development consortium.





However, the timeline for AMCA development remains concerning for India's immediate security needs. The prototype rollout is expected by 2028-29, with first flight scheduled for 2029 and service introduction not anticipated until 2034-2035. This timeline means India will face a critical capability gap of at least a decade during which regional adversaries will operate stealth fighters while India fields only conventional aircraft.





The technical challenges facing the AMCA program are substantial, involving the development of advanced materials, propulsion systems, and avionics that match international standards. While India has significant experience in aircraft development through programs like the Tejas light combat aircraft, the technological complexity of fifth-generation fighters represents a quantum leap in requirements. The program's success will depend heavily on India's ability to master stealth technology, advanced engine development, and sophisticated sensor fusion capabilities.





Alternative Solutions And Strategic Options





Recognising the urgency of addressing the stealth fighter gap, India has explored several alternative approaches to complement its indigenous development efforts. The United States has reportedly offered India access to the F-35 Lightning-II, marking a significant departure from previous restrictions that limited the aircraft to NATO members and select allies. This offer represents a potential game-changer, as it would provide India with immediate access to proven fifth-generation technology and help bridge the capability gap until the AMCA becomes operational.





Simultaneously, Russia has proposed co-production of the Su-57E fighter in India, building on the countries' long-standing defence relationship. This alternative would provide India with stealth fighter capabilities while supporting domestic manufacturing objectives, though questions remain about the Su-57's technological maturity and performance compared to other fifth-generation aircraft. Former military officials have suggested that the Su-57 could be acquired at relatively low cost, approximately $40 million per aircraft compared to $80 million for the Rafale.





India has also been expanding its conventional fighter capabilities as an interim measure. Reports indicate that the Indian Air Force is pursuing the acquisition of 40 additional Rafale fighters through a government-to-government agreement, which would bring the total Rafale fleet to 76 aircraft. Additionally, India has concluded negotiations for 26 Rafale M naval variants worth $7.6 billion, demonstrating continued confidence in French technology while indigenous programs develop.





Conclusion





India's response must be multi-faceted, combining immediate measures to enhance air defence systems with longer-term investments in indigenous stealth fighter development. The AMCA program represents the most sustainable solution to India's stealth fighter requirements, but its extended development timeline necessitates interim measures to address immediate capability gaps. Whether through foreign procurement, enhanced air defences, or accelerated indigenous development, India must act decisively to prevent the emergence of a destabilising capability imbalance that could undermine regional stability and its own security interests.





However, one silver lining for India and a great solace to our armed forces is that Chinese weapons proved to be complete duds during Operation Sindoor.





IDN







